New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.