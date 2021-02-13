I’m not a sports fan. If I should be channel surfing with the TV remote and come upon a sports program, I click right through. Fortunately, Sweetheart doesn’t complain.
On the night of the Super Bowl, Sweetheart and I were out for an early-evening event. We got home about 8:30, and I turned on the game.
I was not interested in the score, what quarter it was, who was playing or even the halftime entertainment. I wanted to see the commercials.
Ordinarily, I avoid commercials. I turn the channel and watch another program for a minute or two when one breaks into the program I am watching.
However, Super Bowl commercials are special. Companies pay advertising agencies and TV stations big bucks for commercials that will promote their product.
Some of them are very imaginative and amusing. Some are only vaguely related to the product that is being advertised. That is what I like to see. I did get to see several amusing commercials before I went to bed at 10.
There was one, however, that caught my eye as being very homey and heartwarming. Sweetheart agreed.
There was this man driving his vehicle out to a remote little chapel in the Midwestern wilderness called Center City. It boasts of being the center of the United States. It also boasts of the little chapel that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anybody who wants to come and pray.
The banner across the screen said, “The reUnited States of America.”
That’s a nice concept and certainly something to strive for, but it’s not the America I know today. In my locality, life is peaceful and people are cordial, but, when I turn on the news, I discover that is not the case everywhere.
What I’m wondering is how Americans became so divided. I don’t remember it always being this way.
People once tolerated other people’s opinions and even welcomed them. Citizens voted according to the dictates of their conscience and did not face retribution by making their preference known. A person could put a sign in the yard and not lose his/her job.
The majority not only ruled, but was accepted with grace.
When I was a child, people’s lives were occupied with making a living and raising a family. Spare time was spent at family gatherings or a good old barn dance. They were too busy to interfere in the affairs of others.
Americans elected people to represent them in matters of governance and were too consumed with personal responsibilities to monitor their decisions.
Maybe, that’s what the trouble is.
George Washington is quoted as saying, once, “If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American to be informed.”
Maybe, every state and every town and every home should have a place where people can stop and pray.
