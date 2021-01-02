My cats have me running in circles. Literally.
In all of my (many) years of existence on this planet, I have never been good at interpreting a cat’s desire when it sits in front of me, patiently, with its big green eyes looking up at me. Sometimes, I hit it lucky, but I spend a lot of time going around in circles.
You see, even if Flopsie or Skitttles is hungry, they won’t necessarily walk directly to their food bowls. Once I am off of my chair and starting to follow him, or her, he will usually flop down after walking a few feet and roll around on the carpet.
At this point, I am stymied, so I decide to lead the way to their feeding area, which is just a few feet from the door to the outside. That’s when Flopsie (or Skittles) will lift her head and give me an inquisitive look.
So, I take her to the door to the outside to see if she wants to go through it and she looks at me like I’m crazy. I deposit her in front of the food bowls and she lies there in a heap on the floor. I figure she must want fresh food, so I pick up the bowl, take it to the kitchen and put fresh canned food in the bowl. I put it in the feeding area, at which point she sniffs it and runs to the door. I open the door and she runs outside.
The same scenario is often played out with Skittles, as well. Even more frustrating is when one of them will roll around in the middle, between the feeding area, the outside door and the bathroom, where they like to drink water out of the sink. I don’t know what to think.
What is it about cats that they can’t be specific in what they ask for? Or is it that they can’t make up their minds? I’ve been told that you can’t herd cats, but I can’t even get one cat to walk a straight line.
You’d think a cat’s needs would be simple — eat, drink, sleep, catch a mouse once in a while. As long as they’re doing one of those things, life is simple for me. It’s when they can’t make up their mind that it drives me crazy.
I will say that Skittles can be very specific when he wants love, though. He walks across the couch onto the lamp stand and camps out. Since I don’t want him to sit on the lamp stand where he could (and sometimes does) knock things over, I pick him up and hold him. It turns out that’s what he wanted. The trouble is, he usually wants to be held when I want to eat.
I have purchased and read several books about cat care, but none have addressed these situations. Maybe no one else has encountered these problems (which I find hard to believe) or have not been able to solve these challenges either.
Or, maybe, some things have to be handled with love — just like people do.
(Dorothy Burchett is the author of the book “Miles and Miracles,” available on Amazon. Contact her at dorothybutzknight@gmail.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.