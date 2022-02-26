Have you noticed in a lot of restaurants lately that when you get your place settings, you don’t get a spoon?
Even when you order a cup of coffee?
What’s up with no spoons anywhere anymore?
If you use sugar, sweetener or cream in your coffee or tea, you need a spoon to stir it. Or if you’re eating applesauce or cottage cheese or something.
I was taught that the proper table setting includes fork, knife and spoon. If it is a formal dinner, there also is a salad fork and a dessert fork or spoon, depending on what dessert is.
Just ask Julia Child.
Maybe the dish ran away with the spoon.
If a good Italian restaurant serves spaghetti, you also should get a tablespoon for twirling. Sometimes you have to ask for that, too. and you often have to ask for the cheese and red crushed peppers, which already should be on the table.
Am I being overly critical? Perhaps, but I get annoyed when I need a spoon, ask for one and I’m waiting there with hot coffee getting cold because I add cream and can’t stir it. Often, by the time the waitress/waiter returns, something hot has gone cold.
Some places now give you flatware rolled up in a napkin. But lo and behold, when you unroll them? No spoon.
Did they stop making them? Are they becoming obsolete? Or are restaurants too frugal to take up space with them in the dishwashers?
I really wish someone would explain this no-spoon phenomenon.
While I’m on a critical roll today, you’ve no doubt noticed that long before the price of beef increased, the cost of a hamburger in a nice restaurant had crept up to $10. Now the cost is creeping closer to $15, and the American public is settling and paying it. Plus, sometimes they are processed, frozen patties, not even fresh meat. By the time you figure in a beverage and a tip, you’re going to pay $20. and what if someone has a large family? That’s more than $100 for a family of five to go out for just burgers.
And now, chicken wings, once considered the dregs of the chicken because they have very little meat and are mostly skin and stringy veins — and are very greasy — are costing $15 for 10 of them. That’s more than a dollar a wing.
They say there’s a shortage, but I think we’re paying for exploitation.
When you go to a grocery store and find fresh boneless chicken breast on sale for $1.99 a pound, common sense kicks in and you wonder, “What chicken shortage?”
And because one restaurant upped its wing prices, all the others did too so they can get in on that extra buck, or in reality, several more bucks. We can probably thank social media for spreading the chicken wing shortage rumor that has caused all this.
Or maybe I just don’t understand the reasoning.
Again, I wish someone could explain this to me, too, so it makes some semblance of sense. I haven’t ordered wings anywhere since all of this nonsense started.
It used to be that you could go to Quaker Steak & Lube and order 10 of their “award-winning” wings and pay about $5 or $6 for a whole dozen, and you got celery, carrots and dip with it. Now the restaurants all are charging extra for a couple of pieces of celery and a few baby carrots, and you only get 10 wings in a small order.
You know there’s copycat going on. Quaker Steak started the wing thing locally, and the celery and carrots thing, and everyone else has copied it. The flavored “Buffalo wing” trend actually originated at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York. The former owners of Quaker Steak visited there and adopted the idea and developed it from there.
Grocery store prices also have skyrocketed lately, but going out to eat has become incredibly expensive. Before COVID, I’d go out three or four nights a week. If I did that now, I’d be blowing my whole paycheck. I’m sure large families are really stretching their food budgets these days.
A cup of soup in a restaurant is now costing $4 or $5, and a bowl is considerably more. You can make a huge pot of it at home for less than $10.
Since COVID-19 hit, a lot of people have been forced to sharpen their at-home cooking skills, not only out of necessity to stay well and virus-free, but in light of these skyrocketing prices, to save some money.
So in memory of the death of spoons in restaurants and rising food costs, I’m including a couple of really good hearty soup recipes that make a meal — and require a spoon — and are way easier on the wallet than dining out. One is an old Brownie/Girl Scout recipe called Bags of Gold. Here, also, are a couple of tortellini soup recipes that are hearty enough for a meal.
Bags of Gold
“Bags of Gold” is made with a large, family-sized can of Campbell’s tomato soup. You can use any kind, just get a big one.
In a large pot or Dutch oven, make the soup as directed, but use half milk and half water. Heat on low until boiling point, stirring occasionally so it doesn’t stick.
Meanwhile, follow the directions for dumplings on a box of Bisquick. When you are ready to spoon the dumplings into the broth, tuck a small square of Velveeta or American cheese into the center of each dumpling, sealing it off with your fingers so it doesn’t leak when it melts. Spoon the dumplings into the soup and cook them for about 10 minutes until they puff up. The cheese will be melted and they will be bready inside.
You’ll want to eat the whole pot at once.
A recipe contributed for tortellini soup was provided by Neshannock Township supervisor/secretary-treasurer Leslie Bucci, who also doubles as a housewife and loves to cook.
At a recent township meeting, during chitchat beforehand, Bucci mentioned this delicious soup she made that was so easy.
“Eddie (her husband) and I loved to go to Medure’s Restaurant in town, and although everything on their menu was good, we really liked their tortellini soup,” she said. She was making chicken soup recently and Eddie suggested she try making it with tortellini, so she came up with her own rendition.
“It wasn’t like Medure’s, but we both liked it,” she said, adding, “I tend to not stick to an actual recipe and sometimes it will surprise me how good it turns out.”
She said her late mother, Sylvia B. Spangler, whom she misses dearly, was an amazing cook and she her advice always was, “If you put love into what you are cooking, it almost always turns out good.”
My coworker, Renée Gendreau, also has a good recipe for tortellini soup. Both Bucci’s and Gendreau’s versions are below:
Tortellini Soup
(Leslie S. Bucci) 1 boneless chicken breast 1 cup chopped celery 1 cup chopped carrot 1 cup chopped onion 8 cups of water 1 ½ teaspoon chicken soup base ¼ teaspoon black pepper 1 14.5-ounce can Del Monte diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano, pureed in a blender 1 bag of frozen cheese tortellini (cooked ahead, per bag instructions) Put the first seven ingredients in a large soup pan, bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer for 1/2 hour. Add the blended tomatoes to the soup and continue simmering for another hour. Remove the chicken and shred and put back in the soup. Once the tortellini are cooked, add to the soup. Sprinkle with Romano cheese and enjoy with your favorite loaf of crusty Italian bread. Pasta and vegetable stew (Renée Gendreau) 1 9-ounce package fresh, refrigerated cheese tortellini, cooked according to package directions and drained
1 15-ounce container refrigerated marinara sauce (I’ve used Buitoni or Rana brands)
1 14.5-ounce can chicken broth
1 16-ounce bag frozen mixed vegetables (I use Giant Eagle’s Italian-style veggies)
1 12-ounce bag frozen mini meatballs
Parmesan cheese for garnish
Combine sauce and broth in large saucepan. Bring to boil over medium-high heat. Add vegetables and meatballs; return to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover.
Cook for 10 to 15 minutes or until vegetables and meatballs are tender and heated through. Stir in pasta; heat through. Garnish with parmesan before serving. Makes 4 servings.dwachter@ncnewsonline.com
