So, the Steelers, the Browns, the Ravens and the Patriots are all out of the picture.
But fans loyal to quarterback Tom Brady will likely be sitting in their easy chairs, snacks in hand, for Sunday’s big showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
This year marks the 45th Super Bowl, between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. It could be a nail-biting match, even though it might be a big disappointment to people like me who don’t follow football unless their favorite teams are winning. The Steelers vs. the Browns was one tough call. I grew up with Cleveland sports, mostly baseball, but I moved to Steelers country when I came to New Castle, so flip a coin.
Now that both teams are out, who cares?
But that’s not to say there’s no fun in Super Bowl Sunday.
There’s always the halftime show. This year’s pick is the Canadian music superstar, The Weeknd.
And there’s the food.
Like I always tell my male friends, you can eat your way through three quarters of the game, because the real football game doesn’t really start until the fourth quarter. Most of the men I’ve said that to have scoffed at my girly rationale, but most of the football games I’ve seen don’t really get exciting until then. That’s when the worm usually turns and the real game begins.
You women can let the guys watch the first three quarters of the game while you are in the kitchen slaving over some delicious snacks. Some people put in a lot of time, effort, thought and creativity into their menu for this special day. By halftime when the food is ready, the guys have had so much beer they don’t really care what they eat, as long as they eat and it tastes good and there’s a football game in front of them.
This year is shaping up to be a big food Super Bowl Sunday, with more people staying home because of the pandemic.
So what will you make this year?
Chicken wings are always the most popular choice, whether takeout or homemade. I haven’t mastered the homemade ones. I don’t have a deep fryer, and I’ve tried to bake them, but they got mushy. I might try my luck at cooking them in my air fryer.
I went through my tailgate and appetizer recipes at home and came up with some suggestions of things that can be eaten with your fingers or toothpicks, without dirtying flatware. Better have napkins and wipes on hand, though.
Most of these recipes have no known origin, I’ve just collected them through the years. An exception is the recipe for Honey-Hot Chicken Wings, which I’ve adapted from a state Department of Agriculture recipe. You can omit the hot sauce if you don’t like spicy food.
Honey-hot chicken wings
3 pounds Pennsylvania chicken wings, tips cut off
Pinch garlic salt
1/2 cup soy sauce
2 tablespoons ketchup
1 cup honey
1/4 cup, more or less, of Louisiana hot sauce
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Cut each wing into two parts. Sprinkle with garlic salt. Combine remaining ingredients. Place wings in shallow pan, pour sauce over and bake, uncovered, at 375 degrees for 1 hour.
Dim Sum meatballs
1 pound ground pork
1 or 2 dill pickles, chopped
1/2 cup chopped water chestnuts
2 green onions, chopped
1 beaten egg
chopped fresh ginger
chopped fresh cilantro
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 cup cooked glutinous (sushi) rice
3 to 4 tablespoons cornstarch
Soak rice in water, covered for 30 minutes.
Mix together the pork, pickle, water chestnuts, green onion, ginger, cilantro and egg and roll into 1 1/2-inch balls.
Drain rice and spread on a plate. Roll each ball in rice to coat completely. Arrange meatballs, without crowding, on two heatproof dishes.
Prepare a wok for steaming. Steam meatballs, one dish at a time, over high heat until pork is cooked through, about 25 minutes.
Stuffed mushrooms with walnuts
1 pound medium to large mushrooms
3 Tablespoons butter, divided
3/4 cup chopped onions
1/2 cup fine, soft breadcrumbs
1/4 cup chopped walnuts
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 1/16 teaspoon pepper
1 1/2 teaspoons dry sherry
Provolone or Swiss cheese slices, cut in squares
Preheat broiler. Rinse and pat-dry mushrooms. Remove stems and chop stems to make 1 cup.
In a medium skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter and add chopped mushroom stems and onion, cooking and stirring until moisture is evaporated, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat.
Stir in bread crumbs, walnuts, salt, black pepper and sherry.
Place mushroom caps hollow side down on baking sheet. Melt remaining butter and brush each cap with butter. Broil for 2 minutes, about 5 inches from heat, until barely tender. Turn caps hollow-side up and spoon mushroom filling into them. Drizzle remaining butter over top, then top with cheese squares. Broil until tops are lightly browned, about 2 minutes.
Chili con queso
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 cup chopped onions
2 small garlic cloves, minced
1 or 2 jalapeño, chili or other small hot peppers
1 4-ounce can chopped green chili peppers
1 can evaporated milk
1 8-ounce can drained diced tomatoes with green chilis
8 ounces Moneterey Jack cheese, shredded
8 ounces colby cheese, shredded
1 cup sour cream
Heat oil in large saucepan. Add onions and garlic, cook until tender but not browned. Add chilis and tomatoes and cook a few minutes till liquid is mostly evaporated.
Lower heat. Stir in evaporated milk and cook for about 2 minutes, then add cheeses, stirring until cheese melts. Stir in sour cream and cook just until blended, do not boil.
Serve with nacho chips. Keep in a warmer or slow cooker on warm while serving.
Bourbon dogs
1 16-ounce package miniature hot dogs or smoked sausage
2 cups ketchup
3/4 cup brown sugar
3/4 cup bourbon
1 Tablespoon minced onion
1/4 teaspoon dry mustard
dash of parsley and black pepper
Combine ingredients and heat for 25 minutes in saucepan. The sausages may be heated separately, if desired.
