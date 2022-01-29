As I look out the window at the heaping snowbanks, I know I need groceries but I think, can it wait one more day?
Usually the answer is yes. I typically keep a pantry of supplies, but if I’m going to cook something, I’ll typically need a few ingredients I don’t have.
So earlier this week I put on my boots and warm coat and I made my way to Aldi to buy a few staples, particularly vegetables.
I noticed that a lot of the produce was picked over on a Tuesday night, but I also noticed there was an abundance of big cabbage heads with really nice green leaves on them, and the price was pretty low.
There aren’t a lot of recipes that call for cabbage, but you can make haluski, which is cabbage cut up and braised in butter with noodles, or coleslaw, or you can put it in vegetable soup.
I had already bought two heads of cabbage earlier this month and made a small batch of stuffed cabbage in my slow cooker as a stuck-at-home project. My mother always used a recipe that called for bacon, tomatoes and sliced cabbage layered in between the pillows of meat-filled cabbage leaves, or she’d make it the German way with sauerkraut. This time, I opted for the tomato recipe, but the end product left me wanting some other flavor.
Sauerkraut, perhaps.
Every time I make stuffed cabbage, it takes me back about 40 years to a memory of one New Year’s Eve.
I was single and my boyfriend at the time and another guy friend were planning a New Year’s Eve party at one of their houses.
They were good friends from their party days at Slippery Rock University, so I knew this was going to be a crazy party. My thought was that I would make some food for the event so people would at least have something to soak up the alcohol.
I bought all the ingredients for stuffed cabbage, aka pigs in the blanket. I was going to make the two kinds, one pot with the tomatoes and bacon, and another pot with sauerkraut. I had bought enough ingredients for 20 people, so it was going to be a big production.
Well, the day before the party, I came down with a bad stomach flu. As you can imagine, I didn’t want to even look at or think about stuffed cabbage or sauerkraut. I was flat on my back in bed with a bucket nearby. I had to call them and say sorry, I can’t do this.
They were good sports about it and came over and got the ingredients.
Then, over the phone from my bed, I gave them step-by-step instructions for making both kinds. They were laughing and having fun with it and not really paying close attention to the directions I was giving them. I wasn’t amused.
And instead of making both kinds, they combined both recipes together and put all of the ingredients in one pot. The outcome was stuffed cabbage on a bed of cabbage, bacon, tomatoes and sauerkraut.
As I drank my New Year’s Eve ginger ale, covered in blankets and watching the Times Square ball drop, they called to inform me their stuffed cabbage effort was a huge success.
A few days later, once my appetite returned, I learned they had saved me a couple of these beauties to try. Since then, I’ve seldom made stuffed cabbage any other way. They were the best I’d ever tasted.
I grew up in a German household where sauerkraut and stuffed cabbage were New Year’s staples, so I often watched how they were made and I’d help out once in awhile.
Through the years, there never has been a real recipe that I can share today. I could just walk you through the process, like I did on the phone that day. But I’m going to give you their version that was more of a hit. There are multiple steps in the production, so here goes.
For shopping, you’ll need at least two nice big heads of leafy cabbage, bacon, two large cans of whole tomatoes, ground beef and pork meatball mix (no veal), long-grain rice (I use Uncle Ben’s), two eggs, salt, pepper and grated onion if you prefer. (I don’t use the onion but some people do.)
First, you dice up about a half-pound of bacon and fry it till crispy. Remove it from the grease and drain it on a paper towel. Keep the pan grease. You’ll need it.
Pour a couple tablespoons of the grease into a large, deep soup pot or your Crockpot and set it aside. Now you can discard the rest of the grease.
Next, cut the cores out of the bottoms of the cabbage heads. Use a big, sharp knife, but be careful. Then put the whole head, one at a time, in a large pot of water on the stove and boil it slightly until the cabbage leaves are semi-tender and easily separate from the head. Using a pair of tongs, remove the leaves one at time and stack them on a plate for rolling; drain off the water from the plate.
When you get down to the smaller leaves, slice up the rest of the head really thin and put one layer of the cabbage slices in the bottom of the pot on top of the bacon grease.
Place the ground meat in a large bowl (I usually buy about two pounds, three if making for a lot of people). Mix in two eggs, about ½ cup of uncooked rice, salt and pepper, and the onion if you prefer. Blend it all together and form footballs with about 1 to 2 tablespoons of meat, depending on the size you prefer.
Open one can of the tomatoes and drain a little bit of the juice into the pot with the bacon grease and cabbage.
Start rolling the cabbage leaves, taking a ball of the meat, tucking in the ends of the leaf as you roll. (You might want to cut that heavy vein out of the leaf first).
Put one layer of the rolled leaves, seam side down, into the pot on top of the cabbage slices. Then take a couple of tomatoes from the can and cut them up small on top of it, and add a little more of the juice.
Then open a bag of sauerkraut, drain it off into the sink, and add a layer of sauerkraut to the pot.
Then slice more cabbage, more rolled cabbage leaves, more tomatoes and juice, and more sauerkraut, repeating the process till you’ve used up all the meat and the cabbage leaves, tomatoes and kraut.
If you need the second can of tomatoes, go ahead and use it. You also might need two bags of sauerkraut, depending on how much you are making.
Note: If you are making a lot of these, you might need to use two pots, dividing the ingredients evenly in both pots. Cook over low heat for several hours, or in the slow cooker for about 6 to 8 hours on low.
(I prefer the good old stovetop method, because the cabbage gets softer as it cooks.)
Serve it with some homemade mashed potatoes and a dollop of sour cream on the side, and a slice of crusty rye bread.
It’s enough to warm your tummy on a cold winter night.
