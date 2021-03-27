For most of my life since childhood, the smell of hyacinths has always meant Easter to me.
Traditionally, mother, sister and I would buy each other pink and purple ones for Easter. Whenever you’d walk into my parents’ house on Easter, you’d be hit with the overwhelming smell of hyacinth, which came to be the classic, true scent of Easter morning, combined with the smell of baking ham. The flowers would be on the table, accented by plates of colored eggs, bowls of jelly beans and ceramic bunnies.
I bought myself a small hyacinth at Aldi last year during social distancing. Even though there would be no real Easter celebration at anyone’s house, the sight was cheerful and the hyacinth smell was comforting.
After the holiday, I typically plant the bulbs outside, never to see much of the flowers again. Either they don’t come up, or they’re puny and don’t grow much of a flower.
Last year, I got lazy. When the hyacinth died off, I put it aside in the garage, meaning to plant it in late summer but I never did. It sat there all winter long, still with the shiny pink decorative paper around it. I thought about tossing it into the trash, but something stopped me.
Then about a week and a half ago when I went home from work one day, I glanced at the pot as I was going into the house and noticed something bright green poking out of the soil. I excitedly took it inside, thinking maybe it would sprout. Well, it did, and it kept growing.
Evidently it had gone dormant and didn’t freeze. Today it sits on my kitchen table in full bloom, with two big blossoms on it, and once again, my kitchen smells heavenly, like Easter.
The smell is kind of getting me in the mood to do some holiday baking. I just got a new pizzelle iron that I hope will soon be filling my kitchen with the smell of anise, and I got a new mini Bundt cake iron that is waiting to be used before Easter.
Baked goods have always been the focal point of our Easter dinners, which traditionally include a baked ham, pierogi with butter and onion sauce and sour cream, and baked or steamed asparagus. Then we’d have five or six desserts.
It just wouldn’t be Easter without the added smell of anise in the house and something coconut on the table.
Sometimes the coconut thing might be just a simple cupcake recipe, topped with icing and decorated with coconut “grass” and jellybeans.
To make the grass, I make a bath in a small bowl of lots of green food coloring and water, and soak 1 cup of coconut in it until it turns a deep green. You’re going to want to dry it out before using it, so after removing it from the bath, spread it onto a paper towel on a cookie sheet to dry. Remove the towel, spread the drying coconut directly onto the cookie sheet and toast in a 250- to 300-degree oven, or you can drain it off, spread it on paper towels and let it sit out over night to dry. Then top your cake or cupcakes with the colored coconut and decorate with jelly beans.
An old favorite dessert is coconut cream cheesecake, which also can be decorated with the toasted coconut and jelly beans. I typically make a standard shortbread crust. The filling and topping are a recipe from RockRecipes.com.
This week, in celebration of using my new pizzelle maker and doing other baking, I’m sharing these festive recipes for sweets that just might make it to my table or to the homes of friends:
Pizzelles
6 eggs
4 cups flour
1 1/3 cups sugar
2 sticks of butter
4 teaspoons baking powder
2 teaspoons each of vanilla, lemon, and anise flavoring
Beat eggs until fluffy, then gradually add sugar, beating until smooth.
Melt butter and cool, then add to egg mixture (you don’t want the hot butter to cook the egg).
In a separate bowl, mix flour and baking powder together until combined. Add to wet mixture. The dough will be sticky. Spray griddle with nonstick spray to prevent sticking.
Place one round tablespoon onto the center of the griddle and cook till done. Remove from griddle and while still warm, place pizzelles on paper towels and sprinkle with powdered sugar.
Stack the cooled cookies by the dozen, wrap in foil and store in a tin to keep fresh for a long time.
Coconut Cream Cheesecake
(Filling from RockRecipes.com)
Shortbread crust:
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/4 cup sugar
1 cup flour
Beat butter with sugar until fluffy. Stir in flour until crumbly. Press firmly into a 9-inch springform pan and refrigerate for 10 minutes.
In an oven preheated to 400 degrees, bake crust about 15 minutes until firm and golden.
Filling:
3 8-ounce packages cream cheese, softened
1 cup sugar
3 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 1/2 teaspoons coconut extract
1/4 cup whipping cream
3/4 cup coconut milk (not cream of coconut)
1/2 cup toasted coconut
To toast the coconut, preheat oven to 325 degrees and sprinkle the coconut evenly in the bottom of an 8- or 9-inch baking pan. Bake for about 5 minutes or until lightly golden brown. Toss the coconut at least once to make sure that it browns evenly. (Note: Coconut contains coconut oil and can burn quickly once it’s toasted, so watch it closely). Remove from oven and cool while making the filling.
Cream together the cream cheese and sugar for 2 to 3 minutes until well combined. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in the coconut extract and vanilla extract.
Blend together the coconut milk and the 1/4 cup whipping cream, then add it to the cheesecake batter, blending well until the batter is very smooth. Using a rubber spatula, scrape bottom and sides of the bowl as well as the electric beaters/paddle and give the batter a final beating for 1 minute on a higher speed. Stir in 1/2 cup toasted coconut.
Pour batter over the prepared crust and bake at 300 degrees for about 90 minutes. Do not open the door at all during the first hour.
The cheesecake does not have to brown in order to be fully baked; the surface should lose any shine when the cake is properly baked. It can still be slightly wobbly just at the center at this point.
Remove the cake from the oven and run a sharp knife completely around the edge of the pan. This will allow for the cheesecake to shrink as it cools and hopefully not crack (Allow the cheesecake to cool thoroughly on a wire rack at room temperature, NOT in the fridge). Refrigerate after fully cooled. Top with the coconut whipped cream.
Coconut whipped cream topping:
3/4 cup whipping cream
1/4 teaspoon coconut or vanilla extract
1 1/2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Whip together the whipping cream, coconut extract and icing sugar until firm peaks form.
Use the cream to garnish the edges of the cheesecake and sprinkle on the remaining toasted coconut.
Anisette “S” cookies
(Recipe origin unknown)
1½ sticks of unsalted butter
1¼ cups sugar
6 large eggs, room temperature
½ cup milk, room temperature
5 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
6 generous teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons anise extract (can also use lemon or almond extract)
Frosting:
1 tablespoon of unsalted butter
½ pound of confectioners’ sugar
6 tablespoons milk
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Set aside.
In mixing bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs one at a time and mix well. Mix in anise or other flavoring. Add milk and flour, alternating portions of each until combined.
Turn dough onto a floured board and knead until firm and not sticky, adding more flour if needed.
Break off a handful of dough at a time and roll into long pencil shape and cut into 5- or 6-inch pieces. Shape into ‘S’ on ungreased cookie sheet. Cookies will puff up.
Bake 8-10 minutes. Remove to cool on rack, then frost. Makes about 5 dozen depending on cookie size.
Frosting: In a large bowl, melt 1 tablespoon of butter. Add ½ pound of confectioners’ sugar. Add milk gradually, stirring well, to reach a desired consistency for frosting.
Brush on cookies or use a spoon, apply sprinkles right away and return to rack to set.
Cool completely and store in airtight containers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.