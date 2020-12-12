Column by Debbie Wachter: Holiday dessert recipes carry special memories

The holiday season is a time when kitchens everywhere are filled with the aroma of fresh-baked cookies.
And while cookie trays are prevalent on the holiday tables of many families, the possibility of a creative, festive dessert is often overlooked.
When women of the household work full time, take care of children, do the gift shopping and wrapping and help with decorating, what time is left for baking cookies? A nice alternative is to think about making a nice dessert.
Typically, baking time runs short at my house, and my sparse cookie trays get filled in with a variety of German-imported Christmas cookies and candies that I purchase each year from Aldi, which by the way has a wonderful assortment of cheeses, too.
Through these time constraints, as an alternative, why not think about making a festive dessert?
There are some fabulous Christmas dessert recipes out there, other than cookies. Some are great for Christmas parties or gatherings on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, instead of — or as a supplement to — the many kinds of traditional cookies.
This year, I’ve pulled out a few tried and true favorite dessert recipes from Christmases past that carry some pretty special memories.
For many years, the New Castle News hosted an annual community Christmas carol sing on Christmas Eve. The Rentz family, who owned the paper then, would wheel an organ into the main foyer of the building, At noontime, before people went home to observe the holiday, the News employees and their families, all dressed in their holiday attire, would gather in the classified ad department as the late ad manager Jack Jones would loudly lead the singing.
The women employees, and some of the men, would contribute cheeses and crackers, cookie trays, punch and other treats. The event was open to anyone who wanted to come in from the street and celebrate with us.
There was always a longstanding joke that new employees had to sing solos. Some actually got brave and sang, never realizing it was a joke.
Looking over the spread of goodies each year, I always looked for Kathy Rentz’s vanilla and butternut pound cake with walnuts and maraschino cherries. It was sliced very thin and artfully arranged on a plate. She shared the recipe with many of us at the time, and for me it became a holiday favorite to make and add the slices to my cookie trays. Finding the vanilla-butternut flavoring now can be a challenge, but it’s still available online by McCormick.
Rentz said it was always a favorite in her family, too, but the recipe credit goes to her friend, Elaine Bluedorn, who originally shared it with her.
I turned the clock back farther to the 1970s, remembering a recipe for a German chocolate rum-flavored torte that our high school German club made for our annual Christmas dinner.
The students divided into committees and some cooked a Sauerbraten dinner, some decorated the hall and some baked desserts— the chocolate torte and apple strudel. We’d make four or five of the tortes, enough to go around, but one sliver was enough because it is so rich. This unique recipe calls for 4 cups of ground walnuts in place of the flour, and has a chocolate rum-flavored frosting.
Another recipe was shared to me about 15 years ago by a dear friend, Rita Lombardo of Union Township, for a pizzelle cake, which is one of my all-time favorite. Someone had dropped off the rich, anise-flavorged cake at her home for a family event. She served me a piece of it and I thought I was in heaven. It was the best thing with a cup of coffee. Rita said the recipe actually came from a cousin.
This cake will fill your house with a wonderful aroma while it’s baking.
Here are the recipes for those traditional holiday treats:
Vanilla Butter and Nut Pound Cake
(Elaine Bluedorn)
Serves 20
This is a festive Christmas favorite -- a beautiful Bundt cake! Sliced thin, this makes many servings. It keeps a long time wrapped tightly in the refrigerator. Flavoring is not sold at all stores.
2 cups chopped walnuts
2 (6-ounce) jars maraschino cherries
2 sticks margarine
3 cups sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
5 eggs
3 cups flour
1 (8-ounce) can evaporated milk with water added to make a cup
4 tablespoons vanilla Butter and Nut flavoring
Do not preheat oven — start baking in a cold oven. Chop the nuts and cherries and set aside.
Grease and flour a Bundt pan.
Cream margarine, sugar, and salt together. Add eggs one at a time. Add 3 cups flour alternately with evaporated milk with water added. Fold in Vanilla Butter and Nut flavoring.
Pour half of batter into pan and add 1 cup chopped nuts and 1 cup chopped cherries.
Pour rest of the batter into the pan and top with more nuts and cherries.
Lightly press the nuts and cherries into the dough with fingertips.
Turn on oven when ready to bake, and bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour and 45 minutes.
Cool about 5 minutes and check for sticking with a spatula.
Turn out onto a plate, cool and refrigerate. Slice the next day.
German Chocolate Torte
(Hickory High School German class, 1971)
Step 1, cake:
4 cups walnuts, ground fine
1 1/2 cups sugar
8 egg yolks
2 teaspoons rum flavoring
1 square semisweet chocolate, ground
(you can use a grater)
1 teaspoon vanilla
8 egg whites
Line two 8-inch cake pans with wax paper. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Mix above ingredients together. Beat eggs whites until stiff, then fold into the mixture with a spoon, not a mixer.
Pour batter evenly into cake pans and bake for 35 to 40 minutes
Step 2: Frosting:
1 cup granulated sugar
4 eggs
3 squares semisweet chocolate
Cook all three together on low heat in a saucepan or double boiler until chocolate is melted, then let cool.
Mix together: two sticks (1/2 pound) margarine or butter, 4 tablespoons powdered sugar, and 1 teaspoon of rum flavoring. Mix in the egg mixture and beat. Spread between cake layers and ice cake with the rest.
Using another square, shave chocolate on top of the cake.
Pizzelle Cake
(Rita Lombardo/others)
4 eggs
1 cup oil
2 cups sugar
4 cups flour
2 cups milk
2 tablespoons baking powder
2 tablespoons each anise and lemon extracts
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat eggs, oil and sugar together for five minutes. Add the flour, baking powder, milk and the extracts and stir until well mixed.
Pour batter into a greased and floured Bundt pan and bake for one hour.
(If the Bundt pan is smaller and there is too much batter, you can grease and flour a 3-by-7-by 2-inch loaf pan and pour the rest in there.
Bake for one hour. Cool 10 minutes, then invert on to a plate and cool completely. Dust with powdered sugar.
*Note: A secret to getting a cake easily out of a decorative Bundt pan is to use Baker’s Joy, which is a spray mixture of oil and flour. It usually works like magic.
