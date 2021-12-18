Buy it when you see it.
That is the latest Christmas shopping advice. Otherwise, when you go back to get it, it will be gone.
With the effects of the pandemic and the limitations of trucks getting supplies to stores for the holiday season, this is especially the case this year, and not just with buying gifts. It’s also true for grocery shopping.
Limited supplies of certain popular baking items and other foods are resulting in some sparse or empty shelves in the grocery stores, and when you go there, they might not be replenished yet, if at all.
I made a recent trip to Pittsburgh and stopped at one of my favorite grocery stores, Trader Joe’s. I could spend hours in that place. There’s always something new that I didn’t see before. They had specialty teas and coffees for winter and special holiday gift items, but the one thing that caught my eye was a gingerbread mix you could use for cookies or cake.
I know there are recipes out there for gingerbread, and I’ve made them, but what I found novel about this mix was that it contained tiny bits of crystallized ginger. There were boxes and boxes of it on the store shelves and displayed at the ends of aisles.
I got one box, but when I tried it, I wished I would have bought more of it. A week later, I was back in that direction again and I stopped at Trader Joe’s, but was disappointed to find that the gingerbread mix was sold out. I also was looking for some other holiday items I’d seen that were gone.
A really nice clerk/manager advised that their holiday items usually “sell like hotcakes” after the first weekend in December, and if you don’t get them then, you’re probably out of luck. I told her I just stopped in from out of town by chance, and after trying the mix, I wanted to buy more. She apologized profusely, and the next thing I knew, she was putting a big bouquet of flowers in my shopping cart. She explained that was for my trouble.
That’s what I call a good business tactic. I was appreciative, through my disappointment.
Gingerbread has always been one of my favorite Christmas foods.
A week earlier, I had attended a magical holiday choral concert at the Eintracht Maennerchor hall in New Castle, where the combined voices of the men’s and children’s choruses and a barbershop quartet filled the spacious hall with song.
A festively decorated table at the back of the room offered an array of German Christmas cookies and punch for everyone attending.
I espied a spiced bar cookie with lemony icing that similarly had bits of something in it. I surmised it was ginger, but learned otherwise later when I managed to track down the baker of those wonderful cookies. They were made by Debbie Forsberg of New Wilmington, the wife of the Eintracht Männerchor’s director, Dan Forsberg. and in fact, there are spices but no ginger in the recipe.
Debbie has graciously shared not only that recipe but directions for making two other traditional German cookies that were on the table. From my German heritage, I recognized them from Christmases past in my own family’s household.
Her bar cookies, called Lebkuchen, were delicious. Debbie’s other recipes are for Pfeffernüsse, cookies that actually have black pepper as an ingredient, and the more popular Spritz cookies that are made with butter and require a cookie press with different holiday designs.
I intend to try making a couple of these recipes in the coming week while listening to my favorite traditional Christmas album, “Christmas on the Rhine.”
I’m hoping you will enjoy Debbie’s recipes, too, and have yourself a very merry holiday season!
Lebkuchen
(Debbie Forsberg)
1 egg
3/4 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup dark molasses
3 cups sifted all-purpose flour
1 1/4 teaspoons ground nutmeg
1 1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
1/2 cup slivered almonds
1/2 cup finely chopped candied fruits
Beat eggs and sugar until fluffy. Add honey and molasses. Sift dry ingredients together, then add to mixture. Mix well. Stir in nuts, fruit and peels. Chill several hours.
On floured surface, roll out dough to 1/4-inch thick and cut into 3x2-inch rectangles. Bake on greased cookie sheet at 350 degrees for about 12 minutes. Cool slightly, then while still warm, brush with lemon glaze. The glaze directions are below:
For the glaze, mix together:
1 slightly beaten egg white
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon grated lemon peel
dash of salt
1 1/2 cups sifted confectioners sugar
Pfeffernüsse
(Debbie Forsberg)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a saucepan, combine 3/4 cup light molasses and 1/2 cup butter. Cook and stir until butter melts. Cool to room temperature.
Stir in 2 beaten eggs. Sift together 4 1/4 cups of all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup granulated sugar, 1 1/4 teaspoons baking soda, 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon, 1/3 teaspoon ground cloves, 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg and a dash of black pepper.
Add dry ingredients to molasses mixture and mix well, then chill thoroughly. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet for 12 minutes. Cool, then roll in or sprinkle on confectioner’s sugar.
Spritz
(Debbie Forsberg)
1 1/2 cups butter or margarine
1 cup granulated sugar
1 egg
2 tablespoons milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon almond extract
4 cups sifted all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder.
Cream butter and sugar. Add milk, egg, vanilla and almond extract, beating well. Sift flour and baking powder gradually to the creamed mixture, mixing until smooth. Do not chill.
Force dough through a cookie press onto greased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes.
(Note: Dough may be divided and tinted different colors before putting through the press. Sprinkles also may be added before baking.)
