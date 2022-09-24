With Halloween just around the corner, candy lovers are probably already planning what to buy for trick-or-treaters.
After all, whatever isn’t given out to the kids makes for delightful leftovers.
But before Halloween ever comes, every fall I look forward to the new flavors coming out in Werther’s soft caramels. This year, my favorites are the vanilla crème, maple crème and sea salt caramel flavors, and that weakness consumed a chunk of my paycheck. But I also have discovered Werther’s chocolate-covered soft caramels. Those are heaven.
I guess if you put any candy in front of me, look out. I’m also a fan of black licorice, but now I’m hearing the disappointing news that it can have a detrimental effect on one’s health.
Truth, or myth? Who knows?
In my pre-adult years, my family would take Sunday rides, which invariably included an early evening stop at Dalo’s Nut Shop on Chestnut Street in downtown Sharon.
The store is long gone, but I can still remember its warm smell of the freshly popped corn and roasted nuts.
My family members usually bought popcorn, caramel corn and cashews. I went for the burnt peanuts — with red candy coating with red bumps — and the tough-to-chew black licorice buttons by Hyde — it usually took about 10 minutes to finish one. My parents used to eat a lot of those, and they lived to be in their 90s, so I’m not sure what to believe about the latest licorice reports unless the ingredients have changed over the years.
An article published in the July 19 Pennsylvania Record caught my attention, and has made the dilemma even more clear as mud.
The report states that four people reportedly have sued Hershey, claiming they suffered permanent cardiac damage from eating Hershey-brand black licorice.
The lawsuit contends that Hershey is in the business of producing and selling black licorice products such as black Twizzlers and Good n’ Plenty that contain the compound glycyrrhizin (also known as glycyrrhizic acid), the sweetening compound derived from licorice root.
This claim has me a little confused. When I read a label on a bag of licorice and it says real licorice flavoring, is that the same thing?
The lawsuit reasons that glycyrrhizin can have harmful effects on the body such as a dramatic lowering of potassium levels, and it can create harmful imbalances in other minerals in the body, such as sodium. The lawsuit contends that as a result, eating black licorice can cause abnormal heart rhythms, high blood pressure, edema or swelling, lethargy and/or congestive heart failure.
The suit, according to the Bulletin article, says that many black licorice products in the United States contain synthetic ingredients that mimic the taste and smell of black licorice and are safer, but Hershey has refused to use those substitutes and continues to use the glycyrrzhizin compound.
The lawsuit also states that while Hershey has faced other similar litigation by families of those who suffered atrial fibrillation or death as a result of eating its black licorice, the company has not placed any warnings on its product.
The four people who filed the lawsuit claim to have all suffered cardiac issues, reportedly from eating Hershey’s licorice products.
The suit was filed July 15 and Hershey attempted to have it dismissed, but those attempts were denied by a federal judge.
And as we all know, lawsuits can take months or years to be settled, so we’ll have to wait to see what the outcome is.
Meanwhile, how do us black licorice lovers know which brands are really safe? Guess it’s just best to read labels and eat it at your own risk.
A few months ago I bought a bag of licorice from Trader Joe’s, which did not seem to have that reportedly harmful compound in it. But when I heard about the licorice warnings, I didn’t open it, not knowing if the harmful ingredient is called something else. The same with the Wiley Wallaby brand.
Perhaps I should just stick to Werther’s caramels.
Here’s another candy dilemma for me. To eat chocolate or not to eat chocolate. That’s a no-brainer.
When I was a primary school-aged kid, I would develop an itchy rash in the crooks of my arms. My mom hauled me to a doctor, who discovered that I had an allergy to chocolate. The symptoms never got any worse if I ate chocolate, and seem to have vanished, so I still indulge once in awhile.
This allergy resulted one year in my mother giving all of my chocolate Halloween candy to my brother. Instead, she gave me money and took me to the corner store to pick out whatever non-chocolate candy I wanted. One thing I chose was a Boyer’s Smoothie — a peanut butter cup made in Altoona, Pennsylvania — that had peanut butter-coating instead of chocolate. I’ve lusted for those ever since, until Reese’s started making white chocolate Reese Cups. Those were the ultimate treat.
To this day, I love white chocolate, and when I attended a recent wedding, I was drawn to a white chocolate fudge that was on the cookie table. I must have eaten about five pieces of it instead of a plateful of cookies.
After a couple months of trying to track down whoever made that divine treat to get the recipe, it is finally in my clutches, only to learn that it’s on the back of the jar of Marshmallow Fluff, a product that has been on store shelves since around 1917.
The fudge recipe on the Fluff jar calls for chocolate chips. The lady who made it substituted those with white chocolate chips, and she has asked to remain anonymous. I haven’t tried making it yet, but it’s on my kitchen bucket list.
Here’s the recipe:
NEVER FAIL FUDGE
(Marshmallow Fluff Jar)
7 ½-ounce jar Marshmallow Fluff
2 ½ cups sugar
¾ teaspoon salt
½ stick butter or margarine
5 ounces evaporated milk
¾ teaspoon vanilla
12 ounces (2 cups) semisweet chocolate (or white) chocolate pieces*
½ cup chopped walnuts (optional)
Grease a 9-inch square baking pan; set aside. In a large saucepan, combine first five ingredients. Stir over low heat until blended. Increase heat to medium and bring to a full rolling boil, being careful not to mistake escaping air bubbles for boiling. Boil slowly, stirring constantly, 3 ½ to 5 minutes to the softball stage on a candy thermometer. Remove from heat. Stir in chocolate pieces until melted. Stir in vanilla, add nuts. Turn into greased pan and cool. Makes about 2 ½ pounds of fudge.
The softball stage is a test to see if the fudge has been cooked long enough. If you don’t have a candy thermometer, before you start cooking, fill a small dish with ice water and set it aside. After the initial mixture is at a full boil for 3 ½ minutes, dribble a few drops into the ice water from a wooden spoon.
After it cools in the water for about 10 seconds, you should be able to roll it into a small ball with your fingertips. If you put it in your mouth, it will be slightly chewy. If it passes those tests, it is done and you should remove the mixture from the heat and add the remaining ingredients. Otherwise, cook another 30 seconds and repeat the tests. Most of the time, cooking will not exceed five minutes.
Cooking time will vary, depending on factors such as humidity, altitude and cooktop temperature.
*Using white chocolate chips or any other flavor of chips will give you a different fudge than the semisweet chocolate.
