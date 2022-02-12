Monday is Valentine’s Day, and local restaurants, many of which are still struggling to find enough help, will likely be booked throughout the weekend with reservations and crowds of people.
Perhaps lovebirds who are still social distancing will want to settle in for a nice romantic dinner at home instead.
One of the good things about Facebook and the internet is the wealth of delicious-looking recipes to try, and many new concoctions are popping up every day. I get a little carried away with sharing them to my own wall so I remember them.
Sometimes I even make them, and I have to say, they usually are really good.
Lately, several recipes for Salisbury steak have been popping up on Facebook. I haven’t tried them, but they jogged my memory about a favorite Salisbury steak recipe I often made from the “Marriott Hot Shoppes Cookbook, Sixty Years of American Cookery,” which I had bought years ago at a book sale.
It’s been 10 or more years since I’ve made them, but I decided to resurrect that recipe last week.
Truthfully, I never really cared much for them, but this recipe quickly changed my thinking. They always come out fluffy, tender and flavorful, and they would be a heartwarming choice for a cold Valentine’s Day evening, especially when temperatures are expected to dip into the teens.
So, a little about this book. It was printed in Italy, but is not an Italian cookbook. Its recipes are for hearty, simple foods once served in restaurants called Marriott Hot Shoppes, which were prevalent in Maryland and Virginia and in the Washington, D.C. area at one time. The last Hot Shoppes restaurant closed in 1999.
The chain was founded by J. William Marriott. Customers could eat at the lunch counter or dine at tables, curbside, and even cafeteria-style.
The book was published in 1987, two years after Marriott died, for the Marriott Corporation and it is dedicated in his memory as the “founder of an American tradition in hospitality.”
The chain became known for its Mighty Mo hamburger with special sauce. The book claims it was the first triple-decker hamburger in the Washington area. There was a contest to name it, and it was named after the Missouri battleship.
The book also describes how the burgers became so popular that a D.C.-area radio station donated a white tiger named “Mighty Mo” to the National Zoo.
Several recipes in the book call for Oleo margarine. Oleo was one of the first, if not only, brands of margarine available in the late 1950s and 1960s.
Those of us who grew up in that era savored milkshakes and A&W Root Beer floats, and our family dinners often were meat loaf, stuffed peppers and other wholesome foods, things we had to eat or we weren’t allowed to leave the table.
Jelled salads were the rage, as were cakes from scratch and homemade pies. Those also are included in this book. It’s a real trip down memory lane.
There’s even a recipe for sautéed chicken livers, which might be pretty easy to come by with the millions of chickens being used today for wings. But I will strongly pass on that one.
You can buy it used online, or you can get a new one for $24.95 on Amazon.
Here are a few of the recipes, including the Salisbury steak, which I think you will enjoy. I served mine with mashed potatoes and a side of steamed broccoli with melted butter and lemon on it for something green.
For dessert, I’ve included a recipe for chocolate molten lava cake that are great with vanilla ice cream and will satisfy every … or almost every … Valentine desire. It’s not a Marriott Hot Shoppes recipe, rather, it is online at foodnetwork.com, courtesy of Ree Drummond, also known as the famed Pioneer Woman.
Enjoy, and happy Valentine’s Day!
Salisbury Steak
(Marriott Hot Shoppes Cookbook)
1/3 cup diced onion
1 tablespoon Oleo margarine
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon white pepper
1 ½ teaspoons chicken base
¾ cup cold water
1 ¾ pounds ground beef
1 ½ cups bread crumbs
Gravy or sauce, as desired. (You can use jar or packet gravy.)
Saute onion in margarine until tender but not browned. Add salt and white pepper.
Dissolve chicken base in water.
Combine ground beef, bread crumbs, onion mixture and chicken base mixture, and mix just enough to combine.
Divide into 6 to 8 portions.
Place in a frying pan and fry over moderately low heat until meat turns pink and becomes juicy around the edges. Turn over only once, and continue cooking till done. Do not press with a spatula while cooking.
Serve with gravy or sauce as desired.
(Note: I usually pour the gravy over the steaks and heat it with them. I also put sautéed mushrooms in the gravy and add it to the steaks. You can served this with buttered noodles or mashed potatoes.)
The Mighty Mo (Marriott Hot Shoppes Cookbook)
1 sesame seed roll, uncut
1 tablespoon margarine (Oleo)
Two 2-ounce hamburger patties
Salt and white pepper to taste
Shredded lettuce
4 teaspoons Mighty Mo sauce (recipe below)
American cheese
Dill pickle chips
Prepare Mighty Mo sauce. Cut sesame roll crosswise into three equal slices. Spread bottom, top and one side of center cut of bun with softened margarine.
Grill bun until lightly browned and heated through.
Shape hamburger meat into two thin 4-inch patties. Grill lightly on both sides. Do not overcook. Turn and top one of the burgers with a slice of American cheese.
Spread 2 teaspoons of Mighty Mo sauce on bottom of roll.
Top dressing with shredded lettuce, then the one hamburger patty without the cheese.
Top the hamburger with the middle layer of bun, grilled side up, and spread with remaining two teaspoons of Mighty Mo sauce.
Top with the cheeseburger. Place two dill pickle chips on the cheese. Cover pickle with top of bun.
Mighty Mo sauce
½ cup catsup
¼ cup chili sauce
1 ½ teaspoons A-1 Sauce
½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 drops Tabasco sauce
½ cup finely chopped sweet pickles
1 ¼ cup mayonnaise
Makes 2 ½ cups. Combine catsup, chili sauce, A-1 and Worcestershire and Tabasco sauces. Add the chopped pickles. Then mix in the mayonnaise, stirring until well blended.
Store in a tightly covered container and keep refrigerated until using.
Chocolate lava cakes
(Ree Drummond)
1 stick butter
2 ounces bittersweet chocolate
2 ounces semisweet chocolate
1 ¼ cups powdered sugar
2 whole eggs
3 egg yolks
1 teaspoon vanilla
½ cup all-purpose flour
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray four custard or cupcake cups with baking spray and place on a baking sheet.
Microwave butter and both chocolates in a large bowl on high until the butter is melted, about one minute.Whisk until the chocolate is also melted. Stir in sugar until well blended. Whisk in eggs and egg yolks, then add vanilla. Stir in flour.
Divide the mixture among the custard cups.
Bake until the sides are firm and the centers are soft, about 13 minutes. Let stand 1 minute, then invert onto individual plates while warm and serve with vanilla ice cream.
