COLUMN BY DAVE LOBECK: Tri-tip chimichurri beef kabobs a winner

One of my favorite, most festive dishes we prepare on the grill is kabobs, and in this case, beef kabobs.
Lots of recipes call for the beef to marinate overnight, but this recipe allows the sauce to be added after everything is cooked. I prepared these kabobs for Father’s Day and they were awesome.
The cut of beef I used was a 3.6-pound tri-tip. The tri-tip is hard to find here in the Midwest, but specifically it is a triangular cut of beef taken from the sirloin, which is the area toward the back of the cow just above the flank and below the tenderloin. It is well marbled, beefy and delicious.
For veggies we used small red potatoes, red, yellow and orange peppers, zucchini and mushrooms. We also cubed some fresh pineapple. We made a bunch of white rice to be served with this. Let’s get started.
INGREDIENTS
3.5-lbs of tri-tip beef, cubed
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
1 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 cup chopped fresh cilantro
2 tsp dried oregano
3 to 4 cloves of garlic — chopped fine
1 to 2 tsp of fresh cracked black pepper
Juice of 1 lime
First, combine everything other than the beef, veggies and pineapple and whisk together to create the chimichurri sauce.
Second, arrange the cubed beef on wooden skewers that have been soaked in water for an hour or so. The cubes were touching each other but not squished together. If they are squished together they don’t cook right.
Also, a pet peeve of mine is seeing the kabobs in the store meat cases with veggies, fruit and meat on the same skewer. That is flawed grilling as these items do not cook at the same pace. Nor is the finishing temperature the same. I boiled the potatoes until fork tender and then set them on a cookie sheet covered in foil. The remaining veggies and pineapple were assembled on skewers. I sprinkled with salt and pepper and placed the meat skewers in the pellet smoker initially at 200 degrees, and smoked them for one hour or so.
I then brushed the veggies with olive oil and applied salt and pepper to them as well. I placed the vegetable and pineapple skewers in the smoker and increased the temperature to 375 degrees. I turned the vegetables and meat a couple of times and removed everything when the center of the meat reached 140 degrees.
Now, if you have been paying attention you will notice those potatoes are still sitting on the cookie sheet. I sprayed those with olive oil and broiled them in the oven for 10 minutes or so until the skin crisped up a little.
In a large and shallow bowl, take the meat, veggies and pineapple off of the skewers. Now add the crispy potatoes. Last, drizzle the chimichurri sauce all over the meat and veggies and mix. Serve immediately with the white rice. This quantity of meat served 10 people. Only you can determine how much veggies and pineapple you need to grill.
Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville, Indiana, by day and a BBQ and food enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.