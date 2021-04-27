COLUMN BY DAVE LOBECK: Split pea soup with double-smoked ham

As you may recall from my previous column, I double-smoked two large spiral hams for our family Easter meal.
It turned out beautifully with a smoky flavor and a spicy and sweet glaze.
The only downside was that we had tons of ham left.
Wait, that’s actually a positive. We froze a bunch of it in separate, serving-size sealable bags for use in the months to come.
Last week, I shared a pasta dish that was wonderful. This week’s entry is a soup that, in my opinion, tends to get a bad rap. Our oldest daughter, Emily, took some ham home with her and prepared a split pea soup. She raved about it, so obviously I had to give it a try.
On a side note, what do you think the main ingredient is for split pea soup?
Not a trick question. Peas, right?
As it turns out a “split pea” is related to the common “sweet pea,” but is harvested, shelled and dried, causing the pea to split. But this variety of peas is considered a bean comparable to a lentil bean.
This dish was prepared in a crock pot. You could also simmer the dish in a Dutch oven for 4 to 5 hours. It’s perfect for a cool spring, fall or winter evening.
Let’s get started.
INGREDIENTS
1 16-oz package of split peas — rinsed in a strainer
3 to 4 garlic cloves — chopped
1 large yellow onion — chopped
3 to 4 carrots, peeled and chopped
3 cups smoked ham — cut into bite-sized pieces
2 cups of potatoes — peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces
1 cup dry white wine
1 cup water (or more wine or broth)
1 32-oz container of chicken broth
¾ tsp dried rosemary — crushed
¾ tsp dried thyme
¾ tsp dried pepper flakes
Salt and pepper to taste (we didn’t salt as ham has lots of salt)
Hang with me here because this is where things can get complicated. Technique is extremely important.
Here we go. Dump all of the ingredients into the crock pot, mix and close. Set on low and let cook for 6 to 8 hours. Anything longer and the beans/peas break down. You could also simmer the soup at a higher temperature on the stove in a Dutch oven for 2 to 4 hours. If you want the soup smoother, you can hit it with an immersion blender. Personally, I like seeing the peas.
Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville, Indiana, by day and a BBQ and food enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.