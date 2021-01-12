COLUMN BY DAVE LOBECK: Smoked and Guinness braised beef short ribs

As we continue to move into the winter season, it is natural that we would crave some heartier meals.
I can assure you, this one fits the bill.
It is beefy, rich and smoky with a thick and delicious Guinness broth that is liberally drizzled over the meat and polenta. We served this with country-style green beans.
Bear in mind you could do all of this in the oven, other than the smoking part of course. It then would simply be “Guinness braised beef short ribs.” I’ve had those before and they are also delicious. Either way it’s a total winner. But, I do love the hint of smoke. It was delicious.
Beef short ribs are something you will probably have to ask your butcher to cut for you, although some grocers carry them. What’s the difference between “beef ribs” and “beef short ribs?” I’m glad you asked.
Normal beef ribs are the longer ribs that come from the upper rib cage of the cow. Short ribs are the shorter ribs (pretty obvious I suppose), which are nearer the bottom of the rib cage toward the plate of the cow.
They can be cut as a “flanken” or “English.” Get the English cut as they are much better for individual servings. This recipe easily served four hungry people with some leftovers.
And the Colts squeaked out another victory against the Texans while we plated this dish. So they have to be good luck. Let’s get started.
INGREDIENTS
5 lbs. of beef short ribs cut English style
Salt, pepper and paprika, equal portions for the rub
2 to 3 cups of chopped onion
2 cups of chopped carrots
1 cup chopped celery
1 pint of Guinness beer
2 Tbs tomato paste
5 cloves of garlic — crushed
2½ cups beef broth
2 to 3 sprigs of fresh rosemary
2 Tbs. flour
1 bay leaf
2 to 3 Tbs. of olive oil
For smoking, I used mesquite pellets and a smoke tube with additional mesquite pellets. I applied a rub of salt, pepper and paprika and smoked them at 250 degrees for 2 hours.
Toward the end of the smoking process I placed a large dutch oven on the stove at medium-high heat. Add the olive oil, then toss in the onion, garlic, celery and carrot. Saute’ for 5 to 7 minutes. Now add everything else other than the ribs and bring to a mild boil while stirring. Make sure the tomato paste and flour is fully incorporated.
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Add the ribs to the dutch oven, cover with the lid and place in the oven. You’ll cook these ribs for another 2 to 3 hours. I checked them every 45 minutes or so, using tongs to rearrange the ribs, making sure they all received the same amount of love from the Guinness broth. Once the meat starts falling off the bones you are ready to serve. You can serve over mashed potatoes, polenta or creamed cauliflower. Top with some fresh parsley and you are ready to roll. Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville, Indiana, by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay!
