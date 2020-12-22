COLUMN BY DAVE LOBECK: Renewing an obsession for pizza

eep in my heart I truly believe pizza is the perfect dish.
Think about it.
You have all food groups potentially represented, and to date I have yet to speak with someone who doesn’t like some form of pizza.
Heck, I know people who literally eat pizza on a daily basis.
And I love all forms of pizza. New York style with its chewy and thin crust, or Chicago pizza, which is the king of the deep dish, or more recently, the California pizza, which is typically cooked at a high temperature in a wood-fueled stone pizza oven with any sort of topping you can imagine.
As many of you know, I took the leap a few weeks back and bought a pellet smoker/grill.
One of the selling points for Liz and me was the pizza oven attachment.
It can heat up to 700 degrees, which is perfect for stone pizza ovens. It can actually go higher than that, but the bottom of the crust will be burnt by the time the toppings are properly cooked.
Recently, for a Colts game, we made a couple of pizzas using the pizza oven. The first was a traditional-style pizza with sausage, mushroom, onion, red and yellow peppers with both fresh and shredded mozzarella cheese.
The second pizza was the “fu-fu” pizza, which had artichoke hearts, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh spinach leaves on a white sauce with ricotta cheese.
Both were served on a whole-wheat homemade crust.
Both were absolutely delicious, but in all honesty, the “fu-fu” pizza edged out the classic pizza.
Below is the whole wheat pizza dough recipe we used.
Ingredients
2 cups of whole wheat flour
1 ½ cups of all purpose white flour
1 ½ cups of warm water (100 degrees minimum)
1 package of dry active yeast
1 ½ tsp of salt
1 ½ tsp of granulated sugar
1 tbsp of olive oil
First, place the yeast, warm water and one-half of the sugar into a bowl. Let rest for 7 to10 minutes. You will see foam form, which means the yeast is active and eating the sugar. Next, add the remainder of the ingredients, leaving out one-half cup of the white flour. Mix with hands until it all comes together, then place on a board with the one-half cup of flour and work until the dough is soft and smooth. Place the dough in a bowl that has been drizzled with olive oil. Roll the dough around until it is covered in oil. This will keep it from sticking. Cover the bowl with a towel and place on a window seal or in an oven. Give it one hour to rise. It should have double in size by then. Cut it in half, roll into balls and allow to rise for another 30 minutes or so. You now have dough for two pizza crusts. Roll them out based on how you like your pizza. Thin crust will be bigger, thicker crust will be smaller.
Bake in a 450 degree oven on a preheated pizza stone or cookie sheet, loaded up with your favorite toppings. Or, of course, on a grill. This is a BBQ column, ya know. Believe it or not, we are trying our hand at a smoked salmon pizza for this week’s Colts game. It calls for caviar on each slice, but who in the world eats caviar while watching football? Not this guy. I’ll be sure to take pictures.
Enjoy!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.