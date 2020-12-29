I’ll admit it. I’ve been on a roll with stone oven cooked pizzas of late.
This pizza was Andrew’s (my son) idea, and it was really fun. Plus, it resulted in my learning a new technique, that being cold smoked salmon, which I will share with you now.
For those of you who have been reading my column (can you believe it’s been almost a full decade now?) you might recall that one of our family favorites around the holidays is smoked salmon with a dill sauce on crackers.
My normal smoking process is rather quick. It only takes an hour or two at 275 degrees, and the end result is a flaky, smoky salmon that is delicious. But, this pizza recipe called for cold smoked salmon, which you then cut very thin to the point where you can almost see through it. In reality, the salmon isn’t “cooked” in the normal sense. It is preserved in its raw form using a dry brine and then smoked. This was the way our ancestors preserved their meats for long periods of time.
I went to Whole Foods and bought sockeye salmon. Believe it or not, previously frozen salmon is the best, as the freezing process kills off all parasites. Also, some of the cells rupture during freezing, releasing liquid, which makes the curing process more efficient. I know, too much information and not all that appetizing. But hey, it’s my job to report the facts.
The curing process is a process of coating both sides of the fish with a mixture of 50 percent salt and 50 percent brown sugar. You can add various herbs, too. The fish is then placed in a resealable plastic bag and put in the fridge for a minimum of 24 hours, where the fish is essentially cooked and a lot of the moisture is pulled out. You then rinse the fish of all the salt and sugar and allow it to air-dry for a couple hours. It is now edible. Now onto the smoking process.The point of cold smoking is to engulf the salmon in smoke for an extended period of time without cooking it. This is accomplished by not allowing the temperature of the smoking environment to exceed 80 degrees.
So, how do you create the smoke?
Well, there are a number of contraptions available in the marketplace. Some actually use sawdust. In my case I use a smoke tube. You simply fill the tube with fruitwood pellets, light the top of it, blow out the flame after 5 minutes or so and then allow it to smolder and smoke in a closed grill for a minimum of 8 to 10 hours. In my case I had to refill the tube once, which gave me close to 10 total hours of smoking.
The neat thing about my new pellet grill is that it has a “cold smoke” option, which basically runs the fan and simultaneously monitors the temperature of the smoking environment.
There was a point in time where the temperature spiked because the pellets ignited again, producing too much heat. Once it was blown out the temperature quickly dropped below 80 degrees again. And bear in mind, you can cold smoke in any grill which has a lid. If it’s the summer you might need to use trays of ice to keep the temperature below 80 degrees.
The end result is a salmon that is a bit salty and smoky, with a silky texture as opposed to a flaky texture. You cut it really thin (you need a really good knife for this) and serve it with crackers and a dill sauce, or on top of a pizza.
Unfortunately I’ve run out of space to go into details about the pizza. Rest assured, it was delicious! More to come on this pizza in the next edition of BBQ My Way!
Dave Lobeck is an Edward Jones Financial Adviser in Jeffersonville by day and a BBQ enthusiast on nights and weekends. Liz is his wife. You can contact Dave with your BBQ, cooking or grilling questions at davelobeck@gmail.com. You can also visit their YouTube channel at www.YouTube.com/BBQMyWay!
