Columbia Gas spearheads blanket drive

Nearly 750 blankets to share with needy families were collected through a blanket drive sponsored by Columbia Gas employees.
Community members donated quilts, baby knitted blankets, comforters, twin and double blankets to support the annual “Share the Warmth Blanket Drive.” Columbia Gas introduced this program several years ago to help families struggling with heating deficiencies.
Businesses participating in the drive included; AFSCME, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, Connerly’s Cleaners, Cray-The Confluence, First Commonwealth Bank Union Township, GNC Credit Union, Lark Enterprises, Lawrence County Government Center, New Castle Community YMCA, state Rep. Chris Sainato, state Sen. Elder Vogel, Spiritual Path Church, Visit Lawrence County, Weingartner’s Greenhouse and Stop & Shop Wampum.
School Districts that participated in the drive were Neshannock School District collecting 150 blankets, Shenango School District collecting 233 blankets and New Castle School District collecting 210 blankets. Students from Shenango Area and New Castle Area school districts’ Peer Leadership Programs helped to organize the distribution of blankets at the Columbia Gas building at the New Castle location.
Overall, 743 blankets were donated, an increase of 171 over last year.
“Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania is committed to keeping our customers safe and warm,” said Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Community Engagement Manager Sarah Perry.
“We are humbled to partner with the United Way by assisting with their Share the Warmth Blanket Drive.”
Gayle Young, executive director of the United Way of Lawrence County stated, “We appreciate the extreme generosity of our community in making this event so successful, and the students were the key component with their compassion and enthusiasm”.
The blankets were distributed to the following agencies: 1-2-1 Mentoring, Catholic Charities, Children’s Advocacy Center, City Rescue Mission, Crisis Shelter, Holy Redeemer, LCCAP, People in Need Holy Redeemer. Children’s Advocacy, Holy Redeemer Church, and Humane Society.
