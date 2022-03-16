Dr. Gabriela Livas Stein, professor of psychology at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, will discuss the impact of discrimination against Latinx youth at Westminster College’s 2022 Psychology and Neuroscience Colloquium.
The event is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. March 23, in the Witherspoon Rooms of the McKelvey Campus Center.
In her presentation “When Discrimination Hurts: Risk and Resilience in Latinx Families,” Stein will present research about the impact of discrimination against Latinx youth and their families and how different coping resources may be enacted by Latinx youth when experiencing discrimination.
Stein will also discuss a new prevention program, One Talk at a Time, that is aimed at helping parents provide racial and ethnic socialization messages for youth of color.
Stein earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology with a specialization in child and family psychology from UNC Chapel Hill in 2007. She completed her pre-doctoral clinical internship at University of California, San Diego/VA Consortium followed by a postdoctoral fellowship position at Duke University. Broadly, her research uses developmental psychopathology and cultural-ecological frameworks to investigate the impact of culturally relevant factors on the development of psychopathology for ethnically diverse samples.
The Psychology and Neuroscience Colloquium — established by two Westminster College psychology emeriti professors Dr. David B. Gray ’56 and Dr. Alan G. Gittis — allows Westminster to further immerse undergraduates in the rigorous fields of psychology and neuroscience. Selected speakers will discuss the best emerging research and breakthroughs being done on a national level.
Gray was member of the Westminster faculty from 1965-2003, while Gittis served from 1976-2011.
This event is free and open to the public.
