George and Pamela Pendergrass, associate directors of Frontier Fellowship, will kick off the 2021 Spiritual Emphasis Westminster Speaker Series on Sunday.
They will speak at a special Open Door Worship Service at 6:30 p.m. in Westminster College’s Wallace Memorial Chapel. The service is open to the public.
Through Frontier Fellowship, the Pendergrasses aim to spread the Gospel with least-reached people and empower people of color to engage in frontier mission service. The couple has served for over 30 years together in music, education and ministry. Both hold master’s degrees from Duquesne University — George in community leadership and Pamela in business ethics.
George was a lead singer for the award-winning ensemble Acappella and has worked with a wide range of artists, including U2, Vanessa Williams and Amy Grant.
The Pendergrasses have worked for Milton Hershey School in residential education and they have traveled on short-term mission trips to Europe, Kenya, South America and Thailand. God’s call to frontier mission mobilization among people of color grew out of an Egypt vision trip with Frontier Fellowship.
Based throughout the United States, Frontier Fellowship members help congregations deepen their frontier mission engagement. Members teach, preach, meet with mission committees and ministry leaders, lead international trips and serve in various other capacities.
For more information about the Spiritual Emphasis Westminster Speaker Series, contact Diane Gabriel in Westminster College’s Office of Faith and Spirituality at gabriedl@westminster.edu or (724) 946-7117.
