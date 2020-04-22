Anticipating that some students and their families might face financial uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Westminster College has launched a special fundraising effort to help students return to Westminster.
Bring Back the Titans, a special online fundraising campaign running through May 5, hopes to harness the generosity of Westminster’s many alumni and friends to raise funds to assist students who have been financially impacted by the economic downturn, said Matthew Stinson, vice president for institutional advancement.
“Many families in our community have lost jobs and students fear they won’t be able to find summer employment. Paychecks are a real uncertainty for many—and so is the idea of being able to foot the bill of a college education,” Stinson said. “We want to help alleviate some of that fear by raising some special funds for those who will need it.”
To donate to the Bring Back the Titans campaign between now and May 5, please visit www.westminster.edu/bringbackthetitans.
