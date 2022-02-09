• School Name: Westminster College
• Address: 319 S. Market St., New Wilmington, PA 16172
• Web address: www.westminster.edu
• Phone: 724-946-7100
• Current enrollment: 1,100
• Student to faculty ratio: 11:1
Programs offered:
• 51 majors leading to B.A., B.S., B.Mus. and B.S.N. degrees
• Graduate programs leading to M.Ed. and certification in a number of education-center fields; M.B.A.
Most popular majors:
• Biology
• Business Administration
• Nursing/Pre-Nursing
• Early Childhood/Special Education
• Criminal Justice Studies
Awards & recognitions:
• A Best National Liberal Arts College (U.S. News & World Report)
• Top Performer in Social Mobility: #10 in Nation (U.S. News & World Report)
• Top 100 Best Liberal Arts Colleges & ‘Best Bang for the Buck’ school (Washington Monthly)
• Named a 2021-2022 College of Distinction school
• Top 10 Achievers list (Forbes Magazine)
