Since its founding in 1852, Westminster College — a private, four-year liberal arts institution nationally recognized for its robust academic programming, collaborative learning environment and dedication to student success—has endeavored to provide a supportive, affordable and transformative educational experience to all people, regardless of race, ethnicity, sex or religion.
Located one hour north of Pittsburgh in the picturesque town of New Wilmington, Pa., Westminster’s 300-acre campus includes nearly 100 acres conserved for scientific education and research. A 46-acre Field Station includes a Nature Center, nature trail, a meditation labyrinth and various experimental and conservation areas. Brittain Lake enhances the beauty of the campus and provides a space for students to boat, fish and relax, while also serving as a learning environment for biology and environmental science classes. The College Woods boasts a mature 40-acre beech-maple forest and provides excellent opportunities for ecological studies and recreational walking.
With more than 40 undergraduate majors and 15 preprofessional programs, students learn from and collaborate with award-winning faculty scholars, researchers and industry professionals. Whether participating in the innovative Westminster Entrepreneurship Center, honing performance skills within the School of Music or participating in research experiences in one of the STEM programs, Westminster’s 11:1 student-to-faculty ratio ensures individualized attention with professors who are dedicated to student success.
While Westminster is dedicated to developing student minds, the College encourages activity outside of the classroom, too. With 22 NCAA Division III varsity sports for men and women, more than 80 active organizations and clubs, four fraternities and five sororities, students have plenty of opportunities to stay active on campus. Although affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA), Westminster’s Office of Faith and Spirituality serves individuals of all faith backgrounds. Weekly worship opportunities are available throughout the academic year.
Westminster is one of America’s best national liberal arts colleges, according to U.S. News & World Report, which also placed the College at the No. 14 slot in its “Social Mobility” list, which measures how well institutions graduate students who receive federal Pell Grants. Dedicated to attracting students from a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds and seeing them through to graduation is a long-standing tradition at Westminster. Special programming, Pell Grants and other need-based and merit scholarships make a Westminster education affordable and accessible to all.
