• School Name: University of Pittsburgh at Titusville Education and Training Hub
• Address 504 East Main Street, Titusville, PA 16354
• Web address: upt.pitt.edu
• Phone: (888) 878-0462
• Current enrollment: 42 (24 UPT Nursing, 10 Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, 8 Manufacturing Assistance Center)
• Programs offered via the hub and its partners:
Manufacturing Assistance Center
Basic / Advanced Manufacturing Certification Courses University of Pittsburgh at Titusville
Associate of Science in Nursing
Northern Pennsylvania Regional College
Social Sciences Associate Degree, Liberal Studies Associate Degree, Business Administration Associate Degree, Criminal Justice Associate Degree, Applied Education Associate Degree, Early Childhood Associate Degree
• Most popular majors: Nursing, Basic Manufacturing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.