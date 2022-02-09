• School Name: Manufacturing Assistance Center at Titusville (as part of the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub)
• Address: 504 E. Main St. Titusville PA 16354
• Web address: www.upt.pitt.edu/MAC
• Phone: (814) 827-4437
• Current enrollment: 7
• Student to faculty ratio: 7:1
• Basic Machining – Covering the use of manual machines
• CNC Machining – Covering the use of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines
• 2019 Carnegie Science Award
