• School Name: Slippery Rock University
• Address: 1 Morrow Way, Slippery Rock PA 16057
• Web address: http://www.sru.edu/
• Phone: 800.778.9111
• Current enrollment: 8,424
• Student to faculty ratio: 22:1
• Programs offered:
STEM fields, Health Professions, Engineering, Wellness & Fitness, Technology, Business, Teacher Education, Fine & Performing Arts
• Most popular majors:
Exercise Science, Safety Management, Early Childhood Education, Psychology, Biology
• Awards & recognitions:
• “Best Colleges in the Northeast” by Princeton Review
• One of the best national colleges and universities by Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education
• “Best Regional Universities” and “Top Public Schools – Regional Universities” by U.S. News and World Report
• One of the best national Master's Universities and "Best Bang for the Buck" - Washington Monthly
• College of Distinction (national, public, and Pennsylvania) – Colleges of Distinction
