At Slippery Rock University, we believe success requires a foundation of intellectual development, leadership, and civic responsibility. A Rock Solid education begins with a comprehensive learning experience combining academic instruction with hands-on learning opportunities in and out of the classroom.
We offer academic programs that lead to successful careers in STEM fields, Health Professions, Engineering, Wellness & Medicine, Technology, Business, Communication, Humanities, Teacher Education, and Fine & Performing Arts. Student choose from more than 150 undergraduate and 40 graduate programs and a variety of certificates.
During your time at Slippery Rock, you will have opportunities to experience undergraduate research, international travel, and high impact practices. Our faculty’s priority is teaching. You will study with a faculty member who has a passion for mentoring and helping you grow. SRU’s academics are top notch, as evidenced by the 51 programs that hold national accreditations and 92% of faculty members holding a PhD or other terminal degree.
The campus, located less than one hour from Pittsburgh, is dedicated to student success. At the heart lies an incredible student center. This 105,000-square-foot facility serves as the central gathering place on campus — from club meetings and leadership seminars to movies and mid-afternoon coffee breaks.
The focus of an SRU education goes beyond just earning a diploma — that’s the SRU difference. We develop people capable of making a positive impact in the life of others. We challenge graduates to understand the complex problems of our global society and to have confidence in their skills and values to make the world a better place. We prepare students with the education and experience they need to achieve a leadership position in their desired field and better their communities.
The Princeton Review and U.S. News & World Report recognize SRU as one of the best universities in the northern US. We have been honored as a military-friendly institution, celebrated for our commitment to sustainability, and rated one of the safest college campuses in the nation.
Experience the Difference of a Rock Solid Education. Visit us on campus this spring! www.sru.edu/visit
