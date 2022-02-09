• School Name: Penn State Behrend
• Address: 4701 College Drive, Erie, PA 16563
• Web address: behrend.psu.edu
• Phone: 814-898-6000
• Current enrollment: More than 5,000 on campus and online (enrolled in Behrend programs offered through Penn State World Campus)
• Student to faculty ratio: 15:1
• Programs offered: (please be broad if more than 7 or 8 programs): 40+ bachelor’s and associate degrees in business, engineering, humanities, sciences, and nursing; graduate programs in business, engineering, and psychology.
• Most popular majors (max. 5): Biology, Finance, Mechanical Engineering, Nursing, Psychology
• Awards & recognitions (list up to 5 of your top awards/recognitions):
Penn State Behrend is among the top 10 percent of all Pennsylvania colleges and universities for return on tuition investment (Payscale, 2018) and best value (SmartAsset, 2019).
Behrend’s School of Engineering is ranked among the top 40 undergraduate engineering programs in the country by U.S. News & World Report, and our engineering programs are accredited by the international Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET).
Behrend’s Black School of Business is the only business school in northwestern Pennsylvania accredited by AACSB International—a designation earned by fewer than 5 percent of business schools worldwide, The school’s MBA program is regularly listed among the best in the country by Princeton Review.
