TITUSVILLE, Pa – The workforce training options of the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub continue to expand. Having debuted a basic manufacturing course in 2021 that graduated its first cohort of students, the Manufacturing Assistance Center has begun its first round of advanced training with CNC programing class in January.
Funding assistance is available for potential students interested in the MAC’s daytime and evening classes whereby allowing students to attend at zero or little cost to them.
Northwest Pennsylvania Regional College continues to provide instruction for students wanting to enter Pitt-Titusville’s Associate of Science in Nursing program. Utilizing the hub’s excellent placement, NPRC continues to utilize the campus as one of its instructional locations for a variety of other associate programs, including business administration, criminal justice, and early childhood education.
As a part of its seasonal recruitment efforts, the hub’s partners will hold a winter open house 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Henne Auditorium inside the Broadhurst Science Center on the Pitt-Titusville campus. Prospective students and parents will be able to meet with the hub’s partners from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. to discuss the wide array of programs available in 2022. The event will wrap up at 10:30 a.m. with a Q&A session and closing remarks.
Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub was launched in the fall of 2020 to provide educational and workforce opportunities for residents in the region. The hub’s partners are Pitt-Titusville, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College, Swanson School of Engineering’s Manufacturing Assistance Center (MAC), and the Manchester Bidwell Corp.
“We’re excited to show what we can offer, but the real journey is just beginning,” said Dr. David Fitz, interim executive director of the hub. “With this model we’re hoping to show that a college campus can be more than just a place to earn a degree. This is an invaluable resource for a community that’s committed to making it stronger.”
Due to the ongoing risks associated with COVID-19, all guests are asked to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
“Bring a mask, your questions, and an appetite because we’ll have plenty of snacks and giveaways,” Fitz added.
For more information on the winter open house and to RSVP visit upt.pitt.edu/open house. For more information on the hub, visit upt.pitt.edu and @PittTitusville via Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
