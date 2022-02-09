School Name: Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics (PIA), Pittsburgh Main Campus
Address: 5 Allegheny County Airport, West Mifflin, PA 15122
Web address: www.pia.edu
Phone: 1-800-444-1440
Current enrollment: 264
Student to faculty ratio: 16:1
Programs offered: (please be broad if more than 7 or 8 programs)
Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT)
Aviation Electronics Technology (AET)
Graduate Employment Rate: 82%*
*Statistics based on 36/44 employable graduates between July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2020.
Awards & recognitions: (list up to 5 of your top awards/recognitions)
#1 Two-Year Trade School – Forbes Magazine 2018
2019-20 Military Friendly Gold Status, Top 10 School
