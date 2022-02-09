School name: Penn State Shenango
Address: 147 Shenango Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146
Web address: shenango.psu.edu
Phone: 724-983-2814
Current enrollment: 325+
Student to faculty ratio: 11:1
Academic programs offered: 17 major options span fields of business, communications, computer science, professional health, interdisciplinary studies and social sciences.
Most popular majors: Business-related programs and health care majors.
Awards & recognitions: Penn State Shenango is listed by Washington Monthly as a “Best Bang for the Buck” institution in the northeast, at No. 45; and nationally for “Bachelor’s Colleges," at No. 49.
