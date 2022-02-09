Laurel Technical Institute’s Respiratory Therapist Program started in 2009 and in 2021 Laurel had its largest class to date.
Most people have no idea what a respiratory therapist is and no one knows who a respiratory therapist is until they need one — and then they never forget.
Respiratory therapists have been thrust into the spotlight because of COVID-19.
While the coronavirus effects the lungs, respiratory therapists play an integral role in the care of COVID-19 patients. Today, the need for respiratory therapists is at an all-time high, with no signs of slowing down. Respiratory therapists are the ones to initiate, manage and discontinue mechanical ventilation and there is not enough of us to go around.
Laurel’s School of Healthcare offers a Specialized Associate Degree in Respiratory Therapy.
Respiratory therapists work with patients to offer long-term care for chronic conditions. It is a health care specialty that focuses on prevention, diagnosis, treatment, management and rehabilitation of patients with breathing or other cardiopulmonary disorders.
And it is a respiratory therapist who can act quickly to offer emergency and immediate relief to patients suffering from a blocked airway, intense asthma attack or other life-threatening experience.
In this program at Laurel, students will start by developing basic medical skills like taking blood pressure and using oxygen delivery devices. Soon after that, students will learn to use advanced technology, such as mechanical ventilators. Students also will study advanced medical topics like hemodynamic monitoring, cardiopulmonary anatomy and physiology, arterial blood gases, pulmonary functions, and critical care issues.
Most importantly, students will develop and sharpen their skills by applying this knowledge in clinical situations throughout the program.
Graduates will be able to take the Therapist Multiple Choice (TMC) Exam, and the Clinical Simulation (CSE) Exam. Then, students will be ready to begin a career as a Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT) or a Certified Respiratory Therapist (CRT) with the ability to work in a wide variety of settings to evaluate, treat and manage patients of all ages with respiratory illnesses and related conditions.
