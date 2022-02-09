For the third consecutive year, Veterinary Technology students at Kent State University at Trumbull earned the highest three-year average passage rate in Ohio on the Veterinary Technician National Exam (VTNE), administered by the American Association of Veterinary State Boards (AAVSB).
Kent State Trumbull's 2021 Veterinary Technology graduates took the exam, and all received 100%. The program, which is administered through Kent State University at Tuscarawas, now has a three-year average passage rate of 100%. The national three-year average score is approximately 70.5%. Kent State Trumbull now owns holds the prestigious honor of highest three-year pass rate in Ohio.
“This is an incredible accomplishment,” said Melissa Best, program director. “While our cohorts are smaller, when compared to other Ohio Veterinary Technology schools, we provide an exceptional education for our students by providing more one-to-one instruction and smaller classroom faculty-to-student ratios.”
According to Best, community partnerships and off-site clinical partners also play a significant role in student success.
For more than five years, students have completed many of their classes at the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County. A few years ago, Kent State opened a Veterinary Technology laboratory that resembles a mini-veterinary clinic inside the shelter, offering radiology, laboratory, surgery and a pharmacy. Students also get experience at multiple off-site large animal farms, exotic facilities and a research university for laboratory medicine.
“We have a great relationship with the Animal Welfare League and veterinary professionals in the community,” Best said. “It gives our students opportunities to work hands-on and leave our program career-ready.”
Kent State Trumbull’s program earned initial accreditation in 2018 by the American Veterinary Medical Association Committee on Veterinary Technician Education and Activities (AVMA CVTEA).
Kent State Trumbull is now accepting applications for the Fall 2022 Veterinary Technology program. For more information about Kent State Trumbull's accredited Veterinary Technology program, visit www.kent.edu/trumbull/veterinary-technology.
