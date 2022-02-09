• School Name: Laurel Technical Institute Hermitage
• Address: 2370 Broadway Avenue Hermitage, PA 16148
• Web address: laurel.edu
• Phone: 724-983-0700
• Current enrollment: 130
• Student to faculty ratio: 13:1
• Programs offered: (please be broad if more than 7 or 8 programs): Culinary Arts, Respiratory Therapy, Medical Laboratory Technician, Clinical Medical Assistant, Cosmetology, Welding & Fabrication with Pipeline Technology, Electrical Technician
• Most popular majors: (max. 5): Cosmetology, Respiratory Therapy, Esthetics, Clinical Medical Assistant
• Awards & recognitions: (list up to 5 of your top awards/recognitions): PA School Community Service
