Lakeland Community College
7700 Clocktower Drive
Kirtland, Ohio 44094
440.525.7000
Current Enrollment: 8,000 plus students annually
Academic Programs Offered: More than 140 degree and certificate programs, with dozens of additional bachelor, graduate and continuing education programs through 12 four year partners at Lakeland’s Holden University Center. Honors program also available for high achieving students.
Most Popular Majors: Associates of Arts, Nursing Associates of Science, Accounting, Business Management
Awards and recognition: Lakeland was recognized as one of the nation’s Best Community Colleges 2020 by College Consensus.
Lakeland Community College ranked No. 2 in the Nation among two-year public colleges nationwide, according to a recent report by The Chronicle of Higher Education.
First College in Ohio created by a vote of the people
More than 90 percent of graduates live in or work in Northeast Ohio
95 percent of graduates are satisfied or very satisfied with the education they received at Lakeland
One of the lowest tuition rates in Ohio
