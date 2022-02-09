For more than 50 years, Lakeland Community College has impacted thousands of lives through learning. Founded in 1967, Lakeland was the first college in Ohio created by a vote of the people. True to its mission, the college provides quality learning opportunities to more than 8,000 credit students to meet the needs of the community at its campus in Kirtland and online.
Accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, Lakeland offers more than 140 associate degree and certificate programs that may lead to high-demand careers or transfer to four-year institutions. The college also provides access to bachelor’s, graduate and doctorate degrees along with certificates, endorsements and continuing education classes on campus through the Holden University Center of Lakeland, in partnership with 12 four-year institutions.
The college has a proven record of success with more than 90 percent of graduates finding employment or continuing their education. Lakeland Community College is ranked one of the top 50 Best Community Colleges in the nation (College Consensus, 2020) and is No. 1 in Ohio and No. 2 in the nation for students reaching their educational goals (The Chronicle of Higher Education, 2020).
Lakeland makes going to college an easy decision, with the needs of students firmly in mind. Lakeland’s tuition is affordable, only about one-third the cost of four-year public universities and a fraction of the cost of most private colleges. Credits are guaranteed to transfer to any public college or university in Ohio. The college also provides classes in many formats including in person, on campus; online; hybrid (blended online and in person); or accelerated. Classes are offered days, evenings or weekends to fit more conveniently into busy work and life schedules.
At Lakeland, student success is extremely important, and the college provides an array of services and activities that include free tutoring in most credit subjects, library research assistance, counseling for career exploration and academic planning, transfer pathways, an honors program, numerous clubs and student groups, a career services center, a Men’s Resource Center, a Veterans Center, and a Women’s Center.
The college also offers enriching experiences through engaging lectures and presentations, lifelong learning opportunities, sporting events, concerts from the civic musical ensembles, art gallery exhibitions, and professional theater productions.
Lakeland is a smart choice for students ready to begin a college journey or explore different programs before deciding on a career choice or transfer path. Interested students can learn more about Lakeland Community College, at lakelandcc.edu/visit, where they will find opportunities for campus tours and information sessions, adult learner sessions and special Campus Visit Days, or they can view the virtual open house video. For those interested in continuing their education through a bachelor’s or graduate degree on Lakeland’s campus, or through continuing education and professional development classes, visit lakelandcc.edu/uc.
