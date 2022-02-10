Address: 4314 Mahoning Avenue NW
Web address: kent.edu/trumbull
Phone: (330) 847-0571
Current enrollment: 2,200 students
Student to faculty ratio: 16:1
Programs offered: Students can choose from 30 bachelor’s and associate degree and certificate programs, or start coursework toward the more than 280 academic programs offered by Kent State.
Awards & recognition: Dr. Ana Wetzl, associate professor of English at Kent State University at Trumbull, 2021 Outstanding Teaching Award; 2021 Spirit of the Chamber Award, Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber Chelsey Palmer (Class of 2021), named one of two “2021 Scholars of the Year” by the Eastern Ohio Area Health Education Center (AHEC). Jasmine Hickey (Class of 2021), 2021 Outstanding Paper and Creative Work Award. Mid-East Honors Association (MEHA)
