Kent State University At Ashtabula
3300 Lake Road West, Ashtabula Ohio 44004
Academic Programs Offered:
33 total degrees (15 bachelor’s degrees, 18 associate degrees) plus 10 certificates. Or start one of any 340 plus undergraduates degrees offered at Kent State.
Most Popular Majors:
Nursing, IT, Cyber Security, Allied Health
Awards and Recognitions:
The state of Ohio’s first Hybrid Program for Occupational Therapy Assistant. Home to Ohio’s first wine degree programs and one of the region’s most respected Nursing Health programs; offers the nation’s first- and only Physical Therapist Assistant accelerated program for BOC Certified Athletic Trainers; Three Kent State University Distinguished Teaching Awards, Two Outstanding Teaching Awards and multiple President’s Award of Distinction recipients among the faculty and staff, repeated credentialing distinctions of success w=awards for Allied Health programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.