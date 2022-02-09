Kent State Ashtabula: Accessible and Affordable World-Class Education
For over 60 years Kent State University at Ashtabula has provided quality education at affordable prices for thousands of students throughout Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. In the midst of its seventh decade, Kent State Ashtabula is uniquely placed to meet the needs and desires of students to face the challenges of a changing world and a changing workforce.
“We are our community’s university, which means that we educate our local communities through open access to an affordable world-class Tier-1 Research University,” said Dean and Chief Administrative Officer Susan J. Stocker, Ph.D. “We develop a talented workforce through associate and bachelor’s degree attainment- as well as certificates and professional training - who contribute to the economic vitality of our communities and beyond.”
It starts with academic programs in in-demand career fields. Renowned Allied Health programs – Nursing, Respiratory Therapy, Radiologic Technology, Physical Therapist Assistant and Occupational Therapy Assistant – are training students for jobs in the competitive health and wellness industry while teaching them to be compassionate and reliable caregivers. The work Kent State Ashtabula students put into their studies and clinicals is evident by their success in their field: 100% of the most recent Respiratory Therapy graduating class were hired into the field before they graduated and nursing students are highly sought after due to the fact they outperform the state averages on the professional entry exams. That program is now set to launch its first satellite, offering the degree program on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus.
The 21st century has seen a boom in the information technology and cyber security sectors and Kent State Ashtabula graduates are leading the way at companies like BlueBridge Networks, Chromaflo, CMIT Solutions, Erie Insurance, ID Networks, Progressive, NBC Universal, Sherwin Williams, STERIS and healthcare networks like University Hospitals, the Cleveland Clinic, UPMC and more!
Kent State Ashtabula also has innovative programs including degrees and certificates in viticulture (grape growing) and enology (wine making) and hospitality and event management, aimed at meeting the needs of blossoming wine and tourism industries. Kent State Ashtabula’s Wine Degree programs are the first in the state of Ohio and include a partnership with Laurello Vineyards that allows students to participate in the entire process of the school’s own labeled wines. Hospitality Management students and graduates are working at facilities across the region and in five-star resorts and with professional sports teams and organizations all over the world.
Traditional programs like business, psychology and communications continue to evolve to provide students with the skills needed to go onto successful career paths in those areas.
Additionally, students can start one of over 340 degree programs offered throughout the Kent State system to later transfer to a campus sponsoring that degree.
Degree Programs Offered at Kent State Ashtabula:
BACHELOR’S DEGREES
• Business Management in Business Administration
• Communications - Applied Communications Concentration
• Criminology & Justice Studies
• English
• Hospitality and Event Management
• Information Technology
• Insurance Studies*
• Integrative Studies
• Nursing (RN-to-BSN)*
• Psychology
• Public Health*
• Radiologic and Imaging Sciences*- CT and/or MRI Concentrations
• Respiratory Care*
• Sociology
• Technical & Applied Studies
ASSOCIATE DEGREES
• Accounting Technology
• Arts
• Business Management Technology
• Criminology & Justice Studies
• Enology
• Environment Management*
• Information Technology
• Human Services Technology
• Nursing
• Occupational Therapy Assistant
• Office Technology*
• Physical Therapist Assistant
• Radiologic Technology
• Respiratory Therapy
• Science
• Technical Study
• Viticulture
CERTIFICATE PROGRAMS
• Brewing Technology
• Business Management Technology
• Computer Forensics and Information Security
• Enology
• Entrepreneurship
• Event Management*
• Hospitality Management*
• Medical Assisting
• Office Software Applications
• Viticulture
* = 100% online program
But beyond that, Kent State Ashtabula develops the skills individuals need to take into any line of work. Through programs in the humanities, graduates learn critical thinking, problem solving and resolution management skills, and further their aptitude for future professional opportunities in business, communications or the sciences. These are skills employers are looking for in potential management positions.
The value of a Kent State Ashtabula education comes from its affordability. Low regional campus tuition rates start at $3,400 per semester for in-state students, and under $4,500 for students from neighboring Western Pennsylvania counties like Butler, Crawford, Erie, Lawrence, Mercer and more. Cost of tuition is up to 40 percent less than that of in-state residential colleges and up to 80 percent less than private schools. Through grants, scholarships and other assistance, over 78 percent of Kent State Ashtabula receive some form of financial aid, totaling over $280,000 award last year alone. A four-year bachelor’s degree from Kent State Ashtabula costs less than just one year at a small private college. Plus, online degree programs make it easier to advance your career on your schedule.
“Kent State Ashtabula offers degrees that will help meet the needs of tomorrow’s workforce,” Stocker added. “The return on investment for students is the opportunity to pursue a career you love without the burden of high tuition.”
Visit the campus at www.kent.edu/ashtabula to learn more.
