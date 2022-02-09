Hope Center for Arts and Technology, Inc. (HopeCAT) is a nonprofit organization that provides free Adult Training Programs in relevant career fields in our area.
We currently offer two programs: Medical Assistant (MA) and Phlebotomy (PH). The MA program runs M-F from 8:30 a.m. – 2:55 p.m. for 10 months, while the PH program runs M-Th from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. for 5 months.
Applicants must:
• Be 18+ years old
• Possess a high school diploma or equivalent
• Pass the WBST (Wonderlic Basic Skills Test - verbal and math aptitude test)
• Produce a clean PA criminal background check
• Pass physical/drug screening
All students take a national certification through NHA at the end of the programs. Compared to a 63% national average pass rate, 95% of HopeCAT students pass their certification exam on the first try. Additionally, 90% of our students are working full-time post-graduation.
HopeCAT is based on Bill Strickland’s proven educational model for adult job training and after school youth arts programs. The model believes that your environment shapes behavior and that all people are assets. Here at HopeCAT, we operate the same way, working with people who want to better their futures.
Applications are currently being accepted and are only available to submit online through our website at www.hopecat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.