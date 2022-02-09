• School Name: Grove City College
• Address 100 Campus Drive, Grove City PA 16127
• Web address: www.gcc.edu
• Phone: 724.458.2000
• Current enrollment: 2,323
• Student to faculty ratio: 13:1
• Programs offered: (please be broad if more than 7 or 8 programs) GCC is a comprehensive liberal arts and sciences college with more than 60 programs of study in the humanties and STEM disciplines
• Most popular majors: (max. 5) 1.) Mechanical Engineering 2.) Computer Science 3.) Biology Health 4.) Exercise Science 5.) Accounting
• Awards & recognitions: (list up to 5 of your top awards/recognitions)
• Best National Liberal Arts Colleges – U.S. News
• America’s Best Value Colleges – The Princeton Review
• Best Career Services – The Princeton Review
• America’s Top Colleges – Forbes
• Christian College of Distinction – Colleges of Distinction
