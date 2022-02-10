Grove City College is a nationally ranked private liberal arts and sciences college that prepares students for lives of success and service.
Founded in 1876, the College equips students to pursue their callings through a Christ-centered, academically excellent, and affordable learning and living experience. A Grove City College education is designed to develop wisdom, knowledge, and skills that serve graduates throughout their lives.
The College’s core humanities curriculum focuses on the great ideas, literature and art that have shaped civilization throughout the ages. It allows students to understand the foundations of a free society and to develop a Christian worldview across more than 60 areas of study in the humanities and STEM disciplines. Renowned faculty, excellent facilities, accredited and nationally ranked programs, including one the country’s best career services offices, sets graduates apart on their path to achievement.
Grove City College offers programs in engineering, nursing, education, exercise science, economics, biology, political science, computer science and many other disciplines in the arts and sciences. The College also offers online instruction and graduate degree programs, including Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Science in Business Analytics.
More than 95 percent of students live on a residential campus in a community dedicated to faith and learning. More than 100 different student organizations, a variety of campus ministries, intramural sports and other activities ensure there’s always something happening at The Grove. Weekly Chapel services and Christian formation programs help students grow in their faith and wisdom.
Grove City College is one of America’s most-affordable nationally recognized schools, with an annual tuition rate of $19,990, which is about half the cost of most private colleges. U.S. News, The Princeton Review and Forbes rank the College among the leading schools in the nation and a best value, based on cost and outcomes for alumni, who see a great return on their investment in above-average earnings and high career satisfaction.
Forty years ago, Grove City College took the federal government to court to defend its independence and protect academic freedom. As a result, the College accepts no federal funding, including student loans and grants, and is free to pursue its foundational mission as a Christian institution of higher education.
That mission is advanced by the College’s Center for Entrepreneurship + Innovation and The Institute for Faith & Freedom. The Center encourages and assists students as they develop skills to build and launch entrepreneurial ventures. Its program is seen as model nationwide. The Institute is a faith and freedom think tank that advances conservative principles, provides faculty commentary and is a training ground for the next generation of thought leaders.
For more about the College visit www.gcc.edu.
