For more than 160 years, Edinboro University has been driven by a call to provide the education and experience students need to succeed in an ever-changing world. We continually challenge our students—and our faculty. And when challenged, they always rise to the occasion.
Our accomplished faculty and staff instruct, guide and inspire our students to achieve and lead. From animation and graphic design to nursing, teaching and more, Edinboro’s five colleges and schools, with more than 100 majors and minors, provide everything students need to explore their passions and find a career path. So when students leave our campus, they are ready to handle whatever the world throws at them.
Don’t just take our word for it. Edinboro University has been recognized in an array of respected national rankings, including the No. 21 spot among Animation Career Review’s Top 40 Public Animation Schools and Colleges in the U.S., numerous recognitions for service to military veterans and their families, and placement in U.S. News & World Report’s first-ever social mobility list. For the fifth consecutive year, Edinboro’s online graduate programs in education and nursing have ranked in the top tier in U.S. New & World Report’s “Best Online Programs.”
The Edinboro experience extends well beyond the classroom. Our students prepare for careers and life through hands-on learning, collaborative research with faculty, varsity and recreational athletics, academic honor societies, global travel, and internships. A vibrant campus life offers seemingly endless opportunities to get involved, stay active and develop leadership skills.
Edinboro students live, work and play in state-of-the-art facilities on our picturesque 585-acre campus. With welcoming residence hall communities, unparalleled academic support services, and student organizations to fit every interest, Edinboro quickly feels like home.
Located just 20 miles south of Erie, the fourth-largest city in Pennsylvania, Edinboro is bustling with exciting activities and access to incredible outdoor recreation in every season.
Acclaimed artists and animators, innovative video game designers, renowned research scientists, published authors and leaders in business, education, criminal justice, healthcare and many other in-demand fields have built the foundations of their success at Edinboro University.
It’s a place created for those willing to work, those willing to go further to better themselves, those willing to aim for something greater—for those who strive.
Fast Facts
Year Founded: 1857
Campus: 585-acres
Student Life: 140+ clubs and organizations, NCAA Division I and Division II athletics, 13 fraternities and sororities, 85,000-square-foot recreation center, 9 dining options, and modern housing
Number of Faculty: 317
Student to Faculty Ratio: 15:1
Sports: 17 men’s and women’s NCAA sports, plus intercollegiate wheelchair basketball and eSports
Enrollment:
Number of Undergraduate Students: 2,939
Number of Masters or Doctoral Students: 1,104
Top Undergraduate Academic Majors: Art/Cinema, Nursing, Early Childhood and Special Education, Criminal Justice, Social Work
What Sets You Apart (48 of 50 word max)
Edinboro students prepare for careers and life through opportunities for hands-on learning, collaborative research with faculty, global travel, and internships. From animation and graphic design to nursing, teaching and more, Edinboro’s five colleges and schools, and more than 100 majors and minors, provide everything you need to succeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.