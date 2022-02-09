• School Name: Edinboro University
• Address: 219 Meadville St, Edinboro, PA 16444
• Web address: edinboro.edu
• Phone: (814) 732-2000
• Current enrollment:
Number of Undergraduate Students: 2,939
Number of Masters or Doctoral Students: 1,104
• Student to faculty ratio: 15:1
• Programs offered: (please be broad if more than 7 or 8 programs).
From animation and graphic design to business, nursing, teaching social work and more, Edinboro’s more than 100 majors and minors, among 22 academic departments provide everything you need to succeed.
• Most popular majors: (max. 5) Art/Cinema, Nursing, Early Childhood and Special Education, Criminal Justice, Social Work
• Awards & recognitions: (list up to 5 of your top awards/recognitions)
U.S. News & World Report granted Edinboro University the No. 46 national ranking in 2022 Best Online Nursing Programs and the No. 77 ranking in the 2022 Best Online Education Programs list.
Edinboro is one of eight institutions in PA to earn Council for the Accreditation of Education Preparation (CAEP) accreditation and the first to earn both initial and advanced preparation status.
Edinboro’s MFA program was named No. 1 in the U.S. by Gradreports.
Niche ranked Edinboro No. 3 in Best Public Colleges for Art in PA, No. 12 in Best Public College Dorms in PA and among the Top 5 Public Colleges with the Best Professors in PA.
Animation Career Review named Edinboro No. 5 among the Top Animation School Programs in PA and No. 23 in the Top 40 Public Animation Schools and Colleges in the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.