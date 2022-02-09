• School Name: Practical Nursing Program Crawford County Career & Technical Center
• Address: 860 Thurston Road, Meadville, PA 16335
• Web address: www.crawfordctc.org
• Phone: 814.724.6028
• Current enrollment: 12
• Student to faculty ratio: 12:1
• Programs offered: Practical Nursing Program
• Most popular majors: Licensed Practical Nursing
• Awards & recognitions:
Ranked #3 LPN program in Pennsylvania by Practical Nursing.org
State Licensing exam: 100% pass rate
Job placement rate: 100%
#1 in the state on the Nursing School Almanac
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.