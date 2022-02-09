The Practical Nursing Program at the Crawford County Career & Technical Center recently was ranked No. 1 in Pennsylvania by the Nursing Schools Almanac. The school has over 50 years of history of successfully preparing practical nursing students for a career in nursing.
The Nursing Schools Almanac released its 2021 rankings of the best licensed practical nursing (LPN) programs in Pennsylvania with CCCTC topping the list based on student performance on the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN). In addition, PracticalNursing.org recently ranked the program as No. 3 in Pennsylvania.
Graduates of the program can be found working locally in area clinics, long-term care facilities, home health care, hospice, physician offices, schools and the hospital. The program has a 100% job placement rate, officials said.
The Practical Nursing Program is a full-time program, based on 28 hours a week over 13 months, which combines classroom instruction and online self-learning along with hands-on clinical experience. A simulation lab equipped with mid-fidelity manikins offers additional life-like training experiences. The school offers a preceptorship program as well, which facilitates the students’ transition to the workplace. The pass rate for the state board licensing exam is 100 percent.
“The CCCTC-PN program was fantastic,” said Sarah Thurau, a program graduate. “Not only was I well prepared for the state licensing exam, but I was provided an opportunity to participate in the preceptorship program at the end of the course. This program was invaluable in providing me with one on one experience with a staff nurse. This program set me up for great success at Meadville Medical Center.”
“I feel the nursing program really set me up for success,” said another program graduate, Shelly Haag. “If you want to start a nursing career and are ready to commit, I would highly recommend the CCCTC LPN Program.”
For more information on the program, visit www.crawfordctc.org (adult programs), on our Facebook page, or call at (814) 724-6028.
