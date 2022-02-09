School name: Butler County Community College.
Addresses: Main Campus, 107 College Drive, Butler, PA 16002; BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing, 2849 W. State St., New Castle, PA 16101; BC3 @ LindenPointe, 3182 Innovation Way, Hermitage, PA 16148.
Web address: bc3.edu
Phone numbers: Main Campus: 724-287-8711; BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing: 724-658-1938; BC3 @ LindenPointe: 724-346-2073.
Credit and noncredit enrollment, 2020-2021: 19,854.
Student-to-faculty ratio: 11 to 1.
Academic programs offered: Main Campus: 35 career programs, 19 transfer programs, 24 certificate and workplace certificate programs; BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing: 10 transfer programs, 9 career programs, 2 certificate programs; BC3 @ LindenPointe: 10 transfer programs, 4 career programs, 2 certificate programs.
Most popular majors, spring, 2022: General studies; health care science; Nursing, R.N.; business administration; psychology.
Awards and recognitions: (list up to 5 of your top awards/recognitions)
Six-time No. 1-ranked community college in Pennsylvania, most recently for 2022 by Niche.com; six-time Military Friendly School since 2013, most recently for 2021 by Viqtory; highest salary-to-cost ratio among 43 regional colleges and universities, according to U.S. Department of Education 2018 College Scorecard data analyzed by the Pittsburgh Business Times; past winner, Economic Development Impact Award, Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce and Lawrence County Economic Development Corp.; past winner, Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce Phoenix Award.
