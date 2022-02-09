Prospective students can explore associate degree and certificate programs, and learn about Butler County Community College’s affordability during open houses this spring at BC3’s additional locations in Lawrence and Mercer counties.
BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing’s open house is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 13 at 2849 W. State St., New Castle.
BC3 @ LindenPointe’s open house is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 4 at 3182 Innovation Way, Hermitage.
The college will waive the $25 application fee for prospective students who apply for admission at the open houses. Prospective students can RSVP at apply.BC3.edu/open-house.
BC3 credits affordable
Ruffalo Noel Levitz, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, administers a student satisfaction survey at BC3 every three years. BC3 students who responded to the most-recent survey in 2020 gave the college increasingly higher marks in all 12 areas examined. Those areas include academic advising and counseling; instructional effectiveness; and responsiveness to diverse populations.
Students who attend a community college for their first two years can save an estimated $20,000 on the cost of higher education, according to the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.
Seventy percent of BC3’s Class of 2021 graduated debt-free.
Tuition and fees for face-to-face classes this spring for students from Lawrence or Mercer counties cost $275 per credit at BC3, between $437 and $504 per credit at regional public four-year universities and between $572 and $1,170 per credit at regional state-related universities.
BC3 credits transfer
BC3 students can apply credits earned toward a bachelor’s degree at public, private and online four-year colleges and universities. Approximately 71 percent of BC3 students in fall 2021 were enrolled in transfer programs.
Transfer programs at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing and at BC3 @ LindenPointe include business administration, criminology, early childhood education (Pre K-4), general studies, physical education-sport management option, psychology, secondary education-English option, secondary education-social sciences option and social work.
An additional transfer program in history is available at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing and in computer science at BC3 @ LindenPointe.
Students in BC3’s career programs can develop the skills needed to enter the workforce immediately upon graduation.
Career programs at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing and at BC3 @ LindenPointe include business management, emergency services-police services option, health care science and human resource management.
Additional career programs in accounting, medical assistant, office administration-executive, office administration-medical and in technical trades-cosmetology management option are available at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing.
BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing and BC3 @ LindenPointe offer certificate programs that take one year or less to complete.
Certificate programs in medical assistant and in medical coding and billing specialist are available at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing; and in marketing management and in medical coding and billing specialist at BC3 @ LindenPointe.
Students can also take pre-nursing courses at BC3 @ Lawrence Crossing and at BC3 @ LindenPointe and finish their career program in Nursing, R.N., or their certificate program in practical nursing, on BC3’s main campus.
