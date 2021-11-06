Westminster College is seeking environmental research, projects, photos and creative works from high school and college students for the 2021 Hybrid Student Symposium on the Environment hosted by Westminster College.
Environmental projects, research, artistic expression, service work and internships are all welcomed forms of submissions to the symposium, and submissions relating to the theme of environmental justice are sought. This year a new photography gallery category has been added.
Students from all disciplines, ranging from high school through graduate school, are encouraged to participate.
All participants are required to submit a 2-3 minute YouTube video that will be featured in the online video showcase from Monday, Nov. 29 to Thursday, Dec. 2. For photo submissions, a separate digital photo gallery will also be featured.
During the optional in-person event, posters, table displays, creative works and the photo gallery will be displayed during the in-person networking and poster session from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2. Oral presentations will follow at 7:30 p.m., and participants will have 10 minutes to present their works to students and professionals interested in environmental issues. All those participating in the in-person event must be fully vaccinated and be fully masked at all times.
“We are excited to bring the best of both the virtual and in-person experience to our symposium,” Dr. Helen Boylan, event coordinator, said. “The virtual option allows students from all over the world to participate and provides a safe option for participation by students at high risk of COVID-19 infection.”
The symposium is sponsored by the Westminster College Center for the Environment and the Slippery Rock Watershed Coalition.
Submissions must be made by Tuesday, Nov. 16 by visiting visit www.westminster.edu/environmental-symposium. Notifications of acceptance will be made by Friday, Nov. 19.
For more information about the symposium or environmental science at Westminster College, contact Boylan at env@westminster.edu.
