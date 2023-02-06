Join the Westminster College Planetarium under the stars for four different shows this spring season.
Two showings of “Stargazers of Africa” will take place Feb. 8 and 17. “Stargazers of Africa” will take viewers to Africa for a journey connecting the stars, moon and planets to the people across the continent. From the dawn of time, African people have looked to the skies above for inspiration and guidance, and this show will depict the mythology and lessons that have been reflected back to them. Recommended for ages 8 and up.
Showings of “Fate of the Maya” will be on March 1 and 10. Viewers will get to explore the prophecies of the Mayan astronomers, while visiting the classic Mayan cities of Uxmal, Chichen Itza, Tikal and Palenque to discover how the Mayan people aligned their temples to watch their sky gods and use interlocking calendars to record the past to predict the future. Recommended for ages 12 and up.
“Amazing Astronomers of Antiquity” will have two showings on April 5 and 14. “Amazing Astronomers of Antiquity” is a journey of learning from the Pantheon to the ancient library of Alexandra to the pyramids of Egypt. Discover why the Pantheon is an astronomical instrument, how Eratosthenes measured the Earth’s circumference, how the Saqqara Step Pyramid depicts the turning stars and more. Recommended for ages 8 and up.
The final two showings for the spring season will be “The Navigators” on April 26 and May 5. “The Navigators” is a family-friendly animated show that tells the story of Maori, Pasificka and later, European, navigation towards Aotearoa through the eyes of a young girl named Moko. Journey with Moko as she gains knowledge and understanding of voyaging traditions and realizes how skilled her tupuna had to be to travel the largest ocean on Earth. Recommended for ages 6 and up.
All planetarium showings begin at 6 p.m. The Westminster College Planetarium is located in room 116 of the Hoyt Science Center.
While the showings are free and open to the public, reservations are necessary due to limited seating. To register, visit https://www.westminster.edu/about/community/planetarium/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.