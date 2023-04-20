The Westminster College School of Education will host “The Banning,” a scholarly conversation on the topic of banning books and courses across the nation today in Mueller Theater in the campus’ McKelvey Campus Center.
At 3:30 p.m., the Westminster College Speech and Debate Society, under the guidance of visiting associate professor Dr. Randy Richardson, will present a readers’ theater event, “Banned in the USA.”
At 4 p.m., a panel discussion featuring librarians, retired educators and Westminster faculty members will highlight an exchange of ideas on the featured topic. Panelists include:
•Andrew Henley, a 2017 Westminster graduate and director of the New Castle Public Library.
•Sally Hiers, a retired English teacher from the Wilmington Area School District who earned a master’s degree in 2006.
•John Garrison, associate librarian/associate professor in Westminster’s McGill Library.
•Dr. Kristin Park, professor of sociology at Westminster.
•Dr. Jenna Copper, assistant professor of education and literacy expert at Westminster.
•Todd Cole, a 1983 graduate, retired elementary teacher from the Laurel School District, children’s literature specialist and current member of Westminster’s School of Education faculty.
The event, sponsored by Westminster College’s School of Education, is part of the School of Education’s Thinking Forward series and is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Cole at colets@westminster.edu.
